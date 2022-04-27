Here is how to lose weight with Nigerian meals

However, all hope is not lost, you can still enjoy some Nigerian foods with the traditional flavors you're used to while losing weight. These delicious meals will help you shed the unwanted weight.

1. Ofada rice

The first tip to losing weight is to stay away from carbohydrates like white rice, however, the average Nigerian can hardly do without eating rice. You can still enjoy your rice, all you have to do is substitute the regular white rice with ofada rice. Ofada rice contains a rich supply of energizing vitamins, essential minerals, and a substantial amount of protein which can help burn calories.

2. Beans

We cannot talk weight loss meals without including beans. Beans are a significant source of protein. They are high in fiber and slow to digest. Eating a small quantity of beans can take you throughout the day, thereby reducing the amount of food and calories you consume.

3. Pepper soup

This is another very delicious, lip-smacking Nigerian recipe. It is typically made with Nigerian herbs and spices which also have medicinal benefits. Pepper soup is usually very peppery which causes you to drink more water and eat less food. It also burns fats in the body by triggering a body temperature increase which causes fat to be burned and expelled through sweat.

4. Vegetable soup

Vegetable-based soups like ugwu soup, ewedu soup, bitter leaf soup, oha soup, and edikaikong are great for shedding stubborn fat with their high nutrient value.

5. Potatoes

Both sweet potatoes and Irish potatoes are great options for those looking for Nigerian meals that aid weight loss. They contain a significant amount of fiber which makes you feel full for a longer period.

6. Moi Moi

Bean pudding is a Nigerian delicacy made with beans, fish, eggs, and spices. It has all the protein and energy-sustaining power you need to aid weight loss.

7.Turkey

Turkey is an excellent source of protein, vitamins, and minerals like magnesium and niacin. It is healthy enough to be part of your weight loss diet, but it shouldn't be consumed in excess and it's best not fried.