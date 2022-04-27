Losing weight on a Nigerian diet is a little bit more difficult because the majority of our meals are typically high-protein, high-fat, and high-carb meals, which means you can easily put on a lot of weight eating Nigerian meals.
Here is how to lose weight with Nigerian meals
Weight loss is one of the most popular topics on the internet today owing to the large number of people interested in learning how to shed the extra weight.
However, all hope is not lost, you can still enjoy some Nigerian foods with the traditional flavors you're used to while losing weight. These delicious meals will help you shed the unwanted weight.
1. Ofada rice
The first tip to losing weight is to stay away from carbohydrates like white rice, however, the average Nigerian can hardly do without eating rice. You can still enjoy your rice, all you have to do is substitute the regular white rice with ofada rice. Ofada rice contains a rich supply of energizing vitamins, essential minerals, and a substantial amount of protein which can help burn calories.
2. Beans
We cannot talk weight loss meals without including beans. Beans are a significant source of protein. They are high in fiber and slow to digest. Eating a small quantity of beans can take you throughout the day, thereby reducing the amount of food and calories you consume.
3. Pepper soup
This is another very delicious, lip-smacking Nigerian recipe. It is typically made with Nigerian herbs and spices which also have medicinal benefits. Pepper soup is usually very peppery which causes you to drink more water and eat less food. It also burns fats in the body by triggering a body temperature increase which causes fat to be burned and expelled through sweat.
4. Vegetable soup
Vegetable-based soups like ugwu soup, ewedu soup, bitter leaf soup, oha soup, and edikaikong are great for shedding stubborn fat with their high nutrient value.
5. Potatoes
Both sweet potatoes and Irish potatoes are great options for those looking for Nigerian meals that aid weight loss. They contain a significant amount of fiber which makes you feel full for a longer period.
6. Moi Moi
Bean pudding is a Nigerian delicacy made with beans, fish, eggs, and spices. It has all the protein and energy-sustaining power you need to aid weight loss.
7.Turkey
Turkey is an excellent source of protein, vitamins, and minerals like magnesium and niacin. It is healthy enough to be part of your weight loss diet, but it shouldn't be consumed in excess and it's best not fried.
You don't have to say goodbye to your best Nigerian dishes because you want to lose weight, enjoy the best of both worlds with these meals.
