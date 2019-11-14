Weekends are usually a chance for the family to do something together. It doesn’t have to be something organized or even planned. Something spontaneous like cooking a family meal where everyone helps out in the kitchen. Additionally, it is a chance to bond and talk about the highlights of your week either at work or school. Also, it could be a chance to try some each the kids some of your special recipes.

Here is a fun recipe to try with your kids this weekend

Fun weekend recipe to try with kids

Not every recipe can have kids involved. Some recipes are so exacting they only require old hands that can follow it to the letter. Below is a recipe you could try with your kids.

Moi Moi and custard or pap

Here is a fun recipe to try with your kids this weekend [Source: 9jafoodie]

This is ideal for a Saturday morning fun cooking session with the kids, though it can go along in different meals. It is very versatile. Some people serve it with White or Jollof rice. Others with garri or bread.

Traditionally, Moi Moi is steamed in a pot using banana leaves. There was a time when some people used emptied peak milk tins, and it’s still being used, especially in Northern Nigeria. Then some other people use nylons, those little white nylon that produces the Moi Moiin small bags. But recently, more people are baking or using pans and aluminium foil.

Ingredients

11/2 Cups of dry beans

1 Red Bell pepper/Tatashe Medium size

1 Habanero/Scotch Bonnet/Rodo

3/4 Cup Diced onion

2 Tablespoons Crayfish

1/4 Cup Vegetable Oil

2 Bullion Cubes

3/4 Cup of cooked minced Fish

3 Hard-boiled Eggs

Onions (a bulb)

Salt to taste

How to prepare

Here is a fun recipe to try with your kids this weekend [Source: All Nigerian Recipe]

Have the kids carefully pick the beans for any stones or foreign objects before soaking in water for a few minutes. While the children pick you can chop the onions into sizes that are suitable for the blender. Generally, prepare to blend.

When the beans soak you would see the back begin to come off. Use both your palm to get the back to come off completely. A blender can be used for this. Pour the beans in a blender and blend for 3 to 4 seconds per time. Do this 3 or 4 times.

Pour the beans back into a big bowl with plenty of water to have the peeled back float. Shake the beans with your hand. This makes it easier to separate the beans from the back by pouring through a sieve.

Pour the peeled beans back into the blender and blend with the Red Pepper, Habanero and Onion. The smoothness of the paste is up to you. So blend well.

Combine the blended mixture with the remaining ingredients except for the boiled Eggs.

Oil the container you will be using before pouring in the mixture and covering it with a seal with a foil paper.

To prevent the Moi Moifrom burning, have the kids line the base of the pot to be used with foil paper or leaves. Then they can arrange the Moi Moiinside the pot.

Depending on the quantity of the Moi Moimixture in each container, cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Do not use tomatoes paste or any of its products as this will cause the Moi Moinot to solidify.

How Your Kid Can Participate In The Cooking

With Moi-moi there are a lot of activities your little ones can engage in. They can help you peel the beans and wash them. Also, in a case where you have to use the local grinding machine. It could be treated as a fun trip. You know, fun is whatever we say it is.

Read also: 5 Recipes Your Kids Will Love Snacking On

Source: Chef Lola’s Kitchen

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com