While eating the right foods can help you feel better, the wrong foods can negatively impact your cognitive abilities.

Some foods have negative effects on the brain, impacting your memory and mood and increasing your risk of dementia. You can help reduce your risk of the disease by cutting certain foods out of your diet.

Here are the foods you should avoid if you intend to maintain your brain health.

1. Tuna

Tuna has nutrients that affects the brain health

While the occasional tuna sandwich is no big deal, you might want to think twice before making it a regular part of your diet. Mercury found in fish such as tuna, shark, or swordfish is toxic to humans, and it can accumulate in and damage your brain when ingested in large doses. But you don’t have to banish seafood from your plate forever; salmon, sardines, and mackerel, on the other hand, are low in mercury and high in brain-healthy omega-3s.

2. Fried foods

Fried foods are loaded with fat and calories that affects the brain health

There’s no denying they taste good, but anything fried is just all-around bad for you. In addition to being loaded with fat and calories, fried foods also cause inflammation in your brain, leading to memory loss and brain fog. Eat more foods that are baked or grilled over breaded or battered.

3. Alcohol

Alcohol is bad for your brain health

While the occasional glass of red wine can be healthy, drinking in excess is toxic to your brain structure and function no matter your age. To protect your cranium, keep your alcohol consumption in moderation.