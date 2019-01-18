Your food choices each day affect your health, how you feel today, tomorrow, and in the future. A nutritious, well-balanced diet helps you maintain your body’s overall function and here are 3 companies showing you the way.

Good nutrition is an important part of leading a healthy lifestyle. Combined with physical activity, your diet can help you to reach and maintain a healthy weight, reduce your risk of chronic diseases and promote your overall health.

Obesity is on the rise all over the world and even for people at a healthy weight, a poor diet is associated with major health risks that can cause illness and even death. These include heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and certain types of cancer. By making smart food choices, you can help protect yourself.

Eating healthy isn’t always easy, but committing to a healthy diet can be one of the smartest decisions you ever make. Why? Not only can eating well make you look and feel better, but you will have more energy, better moods and be more productive.

We know how tempting it is to pop out for a quick lunch and gab something unhealthy but these 3 food companies are here to revolutionise the way we feed our bodies. From interesting salads to a fusion of local flavours, eating healthy certainly does not have to be boring.

1. The Healthy Salad Company

The Healthy Salad Company creates wholesome food that has been crafted with love and made by hand. The Lagos- based gourmet salad company are know for their exquisite salads and unique combinations.

From smoky quinoa salad to a meaty grilled steak on a bed of herb pasta, healthy food certainly doesn't mean boring. Everything they make is made to order and good food takes time so make sure you pre-order to enjoy your sumptuous, healthy meal the next day.

The Healthy Salad Company will introduce you to new flavour combinations and educate your palette on the ins and outs of tasty and nutritious food.

2. Snaxx, Salads and Sides

Snaxx, Salads and Sides is fairly new to the health food game but packs a punch when it comes to their flavourful salad combos that are a mix of fresh and delicious classic salads with a Nigerian twist on the side. This company is all about balance as they promote healthy eating but it doesn't mean you don't have to miss out on your favourites.

Choose from a wide range of yummy salads including sauteed prawns or chicken and avocado and sides can include everyone's favourite, asun, or their signature delicious snails.

What we love most about this company is that salads are easily customisable. Want something that's not on the menu? They will be more than happy to oblige and you can create healthy combos to your heart's content.

What more could you want?

3. Green Grill House

An OG in the health food game, Green Grill House, consistently delivers on healthy, affordable and fresh food. They provide, salads, panini, fresh greek yoghurt and a wide variety of healthy meals and snack including the most delicious granola.

Their cous cous stir fry is the stuff of legends and their salad counter allows you to mix and match to your heart's content. Indulge in your favourite local dished with healthy twists and ensure that your body gets everything it needs without compromise on taste and flavour.