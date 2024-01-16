Pawpaw smoothie, the best powered drink you shouldn't ignore
When you combine healthy fruit with powerful superfoods, you have a nutrient-filled smoothie!
Taking this smoothie is an easy way to up your intake of vitamins and minerals. Papaya is a great source of proteolytic enzymes that are very important in the digestion of food.
Ingredients
1 cup chopped papaya (frozen or fresh)
½ banana
1 cup (250 ml) coconut water
1 tsp coconut oil
1 tsp chia seeds (white or black)
¼ tsp turmeric powder (or ½ tsp fresh, finely grated)
1 tsp maca root powder (optional)
1 handful of ice
Directions
Add all the ingredients into the blender.
Blend & Enjoy!
If you are unable to get these ingredients you can substitute them with these ones.
Papaya – paw paw, pineapple, mango
Banana – avocado, mango
Coconut water – almond milk, coconut milk, hemp seed milk
