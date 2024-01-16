ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Pawpaw smoothie, the best powered drink you shouldn't ignore

zainab quadri

When you combine healthy fruit with powerful superfoods, you have a nutrient-filled smoothie!

Pawpaw smoothie, the best powered drink you shouldn't ignore [Shikha Diet]
Pawpaw smoothie, the best powered drink you shouldn't ignore [Shikha Diet]

Recommended articles

Taking this smoothie is an easy way to up your intake of vitamins and minerals. Papaya is a great source of proteolytic enzymes that are very important in the digestion of food.

Ingredients

1 cup chopped papaya (frozen or fresh)

ADVERTISEMENT

½ banana

1 cup (250 ml) coconut water

1 tsp coconut oil

1 tsp chia seeds (white or black)

¼ tsp turmeric powder (or ½ tsp fresh, finely grated)

ADVERTISEMENT

1 tsp maca root powder (optional)

1 handful of ice

Directions

Add all the ingredients into the blender.

Blend & Enjoy!

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are unable to get these ingredients you can substitute them with these ones.

Papaya – paw paw, pineapple, mango

Banana – avocado, mango

Coconut water – almond milk, coconut milk, hemp seed milk

zainab quadri

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fade dark spots on all skin types using pawpaw with these 3 methods

Fade dark spots on all skin types using pawpaw with these 3 methods

Pawpaw smoothie, the best powered drink you shouldn't ignore

Pawpaw smoothie, the best powered drink you shouldn't ignore

Do not throw away your pawpaw seeds, here’s why

Do not throw away your pawpaw seeds, here’s why

10 best-dressed celebs at the 2024 Emmy Awards

10 best-dressed celebs at the 2024 Emmy Awards

How to apply 'no gree for anybody' in 2024

How to apply 'no gree for anybody' in 2024

How to make air freshener at home

How to make air freshener at home

Is Ozempic the miracle drug to win your weight loss battle?

Is Ozempic the miracle drug to win your weight loss battle?

4 common mistakes newly married women make

4 common mistakes newly married women make

Internal bleeding: Causes, symptoms and first-aid tips

Internal bleeding: Causes, symptoms and first-aid tips

10 DIY baking soda solutions for your home, skin and health

10 DIY baking soda solutions for your home, skin and health

The 5 stages of love, and why your relationship may not make it past stage 3

The 5 stages of love, and why your relationship may not make it past stage 3

10 silent warning signs you have high blood pressure

10 silent warning signs you have high blood pressure

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chef Faila [CF]

Guinness World Records responds to Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

Soy sauce seems to be the new rave [Britannica]

3 health risks associated with cooking with soy sauce

Tigers vs Lions [treehugger/adobestock]

Are lions truly the kings of the jungle, or are tigers underrated?

Chef Faila will stop cooking on January 10 [CF]

Ghanaian chef Faila has been cooking for 9 days — over 200 hours