ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Guinness World Records says Ghana's Chef Smith 'does not hold the GWR title'

Dorcas Agambila

Guinness World Records has confirmed that Chef Smith of Ghana "does not hold the GWR title for the longest cooking marathon", and his certificate is not authentic.

Chef Smith
Chef Smith

Chef Smith, who recently gained attention for allegedly setting a new culinary record, has been at the centre of widespread acclaim and celebration.

Recommended articles

However, doubts began to surface about the legitimacy of his claim, prompting an investigation by Guinness World Records.

Ghana's Chef Smith confirmed by GWR as world's cook-a-thon record-holder
Ghana's Chef Smith confirmed by GWR as world's cook-a-thon record-holder Ghana's Chef Smith confirmed by GWR as world's cook-a-thon record-holder Pulse Ghana

In an official response to an email which was sent by GHone Tv, Guinness World Records clarified the situation, stating: "No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title and that is not our certificate. The current and true record holder is: The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hr 57 min 16 sec and was achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023."

ADVERTISEMENT
Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original
Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original Pulse Ghana

This revelation has led to a wave of disappointment and disbelief among Chef Smith's supporters and the wider culinary community in Ghana. Many had celebrated his supposed achievement as a significant milestone for the country's culinary arts.

On 2 July 2024, Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith, popularly known as Chef Smith, alleged that the Guinness World Records had awarded him a certificate for setting a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Smith
Chef Smith Chef Smith Pulse Ghana

Chef Smith made the announcement at a press conference at the La Palm Beach Hotel on Tuesday, 2 July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Smith started his cook-a-thon journey on 1 February 2024. He cooked for 820 hours, ending his marathon on 6 March 2024, even though he initially targeted 1,200 hours.

The inscription on his record certificate reads: "The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 802 hours 25 minutes and was achieved by Ebenezer Smith (Ghanaian) in Spintex, Accra, Ghana. From 1 February to 6 March 2024."

However, he was arrested by the La police and detained in connection with an alleged "defrauding one of the sponsors, Amadia Shopping Mall, of his cooking marathon of about GHC350,000" shortly after announcing his Guinness Record feat.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 natural remedies to get rid of diarrhoea fast

5 natural remedies to get rid of diarrhoea fast

Lagos Leather Fair maintains 7-year streak as one of Africa’s leading leather fairs

Lagos Leather Fair maintains 7-year streak as one of Africa’s leading leather fairs

5 causes of morning headaches and how to feel better

5 causes of morning headaches and how to feel better

5 animal species you didn't know can be gay

5 animal species you didn't know can be gay

Guinness World Records deactivates its 'cookathon' category

Guinness World Records deactivates its 'cookathon' category

Guinness World Records says Ghana's Chef Smith 'does not hold the GWR title'

Guinness World Records says Ghana's Chef Smith 'does not hold the GWR title'

3 wrong ways ladies dispose of sanitary pads

3 wrong ways ladies dispose of sanitary pads

Ring on the little finger — what does it mean?

Ring on the little finger — what does it mean?

3 states with the most lakes in America

3 states with the most lakes in America

These flowers attract money, you should have them in your home

These flowers attract money, you should have them in your home

5 things every man should do at least once a week

5 things every man should do at least once a week

These 10 things affect the size of your penis

These 10 things affect the size of your penis

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There is no shortage of fatal cases [Getty/Joe Raedle]

Pythons attack people on this island — there is no shortage of fatal cases

Farooq Oreagba at Ojude Oba [Fola Stag]

How those steeze images of Farooq Oreagba at Ojude Oba Festival came alive

Star Lager and Suya

10 beer and food pairing experiences you should try this weekend

Mehran Karimi Nasseri lived in Terminal 1 of the Charles de Gaulle Airport for 18 years [Twitter/@sobore]

Why this man lived at the airport for 18 years and how he died there