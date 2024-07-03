Guinness World Records says Ghana's Chef Smith 'does not hold the GWR title'

However, doubts began to surface about the legitimacy of his claim, prompting an investigation by Guinness World Records.

Ghana's Chef Smith confirmed by GWR as world's cook-a-thon record-holder

In an official response to an email which was sent by GHone Tv, Guinness World Records clarified the situation, stating: "No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title and that is not our certificate. The current and true record holder is: The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hr 57 min 16 sec and was achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023."

Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original

This revelation has led to a wave of disappointment and disbelief among Chef Smith's supporters and the wider culinary community in Ghana. Many had celebrated his supposed achievement as a significant milestone for the country's culinary arts.

On 2 July 2024, Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith, popularly known as Chef Smith, alleged that the Guinness World Records had awarded him a certificate for setting a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Smith

Chef Smith made the announcement at a press conference at the La Palm Beach Hotel on Tuesday, 2 July.

Chef Smith started his cook-a-thon journey on 1 February 2024. He cooked for 820 hours, ending his marathon on 6 March 2024, even though he initially targeted 1,200 hours.

The inscription on his record certificate reads: "The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 802 hours 25 minutes and was achieved by Ebenezer Smith (Ghanaian) in Spintex, Accra, Ghana. From 1 February to 6 March 2024."