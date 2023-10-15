ADVERTISEMENT
Do you have what it takes to guess what these spelling bee words mean?

These are some of the hardest spelling bee words in October 2023. Can you correctly guess what they mean?

How many can you guess correctly? (image used for illustration) [Augusta Chronicle]
How many can you guess correctly? (image used for illustration) [Augusta Chronicle]

bibelot

A Bible app
A collection of scrolls
A trinket or decorative item
A trinket or decorative item Next question

tantara

The blast of a horn or trumpet
The sound a wild cat makes
A type of massage
The blast of a horn or trumpet Next question

collet

A band or ring
A group of centipedes
A young coyote
A band or ring Next question

bootee

An invitation to a party
A short sock or boot
The bottom of a boot
A short sock or boot Next question

bonito

A sick donkey
A type of bird
A type of fish
A type of fish Next question

ramify

To justify a crime
To spread out or extend
To crash into a stationary vehicle
To spread out or extend Next question

tootle

A baby turtle
To softly toot on a horn
The sound of a clap
To softly toot on a horn Next question

oleic

A type of milk
A type of fatty acid
A type of manure
A type of fatty acid Next question

riyal

The currency of Saudi Arabia
The currency of Bangladesh
The currency of Lebanon
The currency of Saudi Arabia Next question

betel

A type of acid
A sea animal
A plant
A plant Next question
Your score: Booooooooooooooooooooooooo
How can you convince anyone you went to school like this?
Your score: Not so bad.
You've tried your best. If e didn't dey, e didn't dey.
Your score: Bravo, you were close!
A is for God anyway, right?
Your score: Efiko!
You have read the dictionary from cover to cover. As a reward, go outside and touch grass.
Your score:
