Do you have what it takes to guess what these spelling bee words mean?
These are some of the hardest spelling bee words in October 2023. Can you correctly guess what they mean?
bibelot
A Bible app
A collection of scrolls
A trinket or decorative item
A trinket or decorative item Next question
tantara
The blast of a horn or trumpet
The sound a wild cat makes
A type of massage
The blast of a horn or trumpet Next question
collet
A band or ring
A group of centipedes
A young coyote
A band or ring Next question
bootee
An invitation to a party
A short sock or boot
The bottom of a boot
A short sock or boot Next question
bonito
A sick donkey
A type of bird
A type of fish
A type of fish Next question
ramify
To justify a crime
To spread out or extend
To crash into a stationary vehicle
To spread out or extend Next question
tootle
A baby turtle
To softly toot on a horn
The sound of a clap
To softly toot on a horn Next question
oleic
A type of milk
A type of fatty acid
A type of manure
A type of fatty acid Next question
riyal
The currency of Saudi Arabia
The currency of Bangladesh
The currency of Lebanon
The currency of Saudi Arabia Next question
betel
A type of acid
A sea animal
A plant
A plant Next question
How can you convince anyone you went to school like this?
Share your score:
You've tried your best. If e didn't dey, e didn't dey.
Share your score:
A is for God anyway, right?
Share your score:
You have read the dictionary from cover to cover. As a reward, go outside and touch grass.
Share your score:
Share your score:
