Gordon's unveils new Pink Berry and Sunset Orange flavoured gin

GIN lovers prepare yourselves – Gordon’s Sunset Orange and Pink Berry is here.

These variants packed with berries, citrus and juniper flavours are exciting options for people seeking new ways to enjoy their favourite G&T cocktails.

Abi Ipaye, Gordon’s senior brand manager, described the variants as “Gin and the perfect balance of flavours, which delivers a refreshingly different experience for consumers.”

Gordon’s Pink Berry and Sunset Orange will colour spaces in key cities across Nigeria and is widely available in bars, lounges, and stores nationwide.

Both variants are best enjoyed with Tonic water over a glass of ice.

Drink Responsibly. 18+

#FeatureByGordon’s

