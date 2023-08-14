Giving Idan vibes: Enjoy this new Cold Stone Idan deals

Cold Stone has always served all her ice cream lovers with the best deals. This is a new rave for all Cold Stone lovers to enjoy and relish. Enjoy maximum indulgence at its finest!

To every feeling Cold Stone is accountable for, the new Cold Stone Idan deals are out to satisfy you to the peak and with pocket-friendly prices, there is a lot to go around. Come one and come all because Cold Stone is the real Idan.

Stay thrilled with the first offer off the menu. My Cone ice cream – The Idan of all Idan deals is the new personalized and endearing deal from Cold Stone with as low as ₦700 you can enjoy this offer for the value at a very pocket-friendly price. Exciting right? But that is not all stay glued because there is still more to enjoy.

You only know it is perfect when Cold Stone is involved, whether you chose to stay in the comfort of your home or decide to go have fun in any Cold Stone store near you, it is the fun time, catch the fun and don’t let go!!!

Life has got no duplicate, more reason Cold Stone is giving you the freedom to relax and enjoy with your kids. For the kids who are on holiday, Cold Stone is giving you reasons to treat your kids and your neighbour's kids to an exciting ice cream hangout with the Kids Reloaded and put a smile on their faces with just ₦1,000. Yes, just 1k!

Everyone’s favourite like before is the Like it Always is on this exciting deal for as low as ₦1,500. Cold Stone na the real Idan!

Don’t delay, put a smile on your face and go to any Cold Stone outlet near you to indulge in a scoop of lovely, extra freezing and mouthwatering taste of Cold Stone’s special ice cream, take a few pictures to keep that fun memory.

And in case you think Cold Stone will charge you for delivery?... You thought wrong! We deliver FREE, just visit www.coldstonecreamery.ng to order and get your products delivered FREE.

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Cold Stone store nearest to you or hop on our website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/,to order online. Follow us on social media @coldstonecreameryng.

