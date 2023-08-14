ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Giving Idan vibes: Enjoy this new Cold Stone Idan deals

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyColdStone

To every feeling Cold Stone is accountable for, the new Cold Stone Idan deals are out to satisfy you to the peak and with pocket-friendly prices, there is a lot to go around.
To every feeling Cold Stone is accountable for, the new Cold Stone Idan deals are out to satisfy you to the peak and with pocket-friendly prices, there is a lot to go around.

Recommended articles

Cold Stone has always served all her ice cream lovers with the best deals. This is a new rave for all Cold Stone lovers to enjoy and relish. Enjoy maximum indulgence at its finest!

To every feeling Cold Stone is accountable for, the new Cold Stone Idan deals are out to satisfy you to the peak and with pocket-friendly prices, there is a lot to go around. Come one and come all because Cold Stone is the real Idan.

My Cone ice cream – The Idan of all Idan deals is the new personalized and endearing deal from Cold Stone with as low as ₦700 you can enjoy this offer for the value at a very pocket-friendly price.
My Cone ice cream – The Idan of all Idan deals is the new personalized and endearing deal from Cold Stone with as low as ₦700 you can enjoy this offer for the value at a very pocket-friendly price. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Stay thrilled with the first offer off the menu. My Cone ice cream – The Idan of all Idan deals is the new personalized and endearing deal from Cold Stone with as low as ₦700 you can enjoy this offer for the value at a very pocket-friendly price. Exciting right? But that is not all stay glued because there is still more to enjoy.

You only know it is perfect when Cold Stone is involved, whether you chose to stay in the comfort of your home or decide to go have fun in any Cold Stone store near you, it is the fun time, catch the fun and don’t let go!!!

For the kids who are on holiday, Cold Stone is giving you reasons to treat your kids and your neighbour's kids to an exciting ice cream hangout with the Kids Reloaded and put a smile on their faces with just ₦1,000
For the kids who are on holiday, Cold Stone is giving you reasons to treat your kids and your neighbour's kids to an exciting ice cream hangout with the Kids Reloaded and put a smile on their faces with just ₦1,000 Pulse Nigeria

Life has got no duplicate, more reason Cold Stone is giving you the freedom to relax and enjoy with your kids. For the kids who are on holiday, Cold Stone is giving you reasons to treat your kids and your neighbour's kids to an exciting ice cream hangout with the Kids Reloaded and put a smile on their faces with just ₦1,000. Yes, just 1k!

Like it Always is on this exciting deal for as low as ₦1,500. Cold Stone na the real Idan!
Like it Always is on this exciting deal for as low as ₦1,500. Cold Stone na the real Idan! Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone’s favourite like before is the Like it Always is on this exciting deal for as low as ₦1,500. Cold Stone na the real Idan!

Don’t delay, put a smile on your face and go to any Cold Stone outlet near you to indulge in a scoop of lovely, extra freezing and mouthwatering taste of Cold Stone’s special ice cream, take a few pictures to keep that fun memory.

And in case you think Cold Stone will charge you for delivery?... You thought wrong! We deliver FREE, just visit www.coldstonecreamery.ng to order and get your products delivered FREE.

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Cold Stone store nearest to you or hop on our website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/,to order online. Follow us on social media @coldstonecreameryng.

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeaturebyColdStone

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 outstanding Nigerian artists and their most famous artworks

5 outstanding Nigerian artists and their most famous artworks

5 facts about the Mona Lisa painting you are probably not aware of

5 facts about the Mona Lisa painting you are probably not aware of

Giving Idan vibes: Enjoy this new Cold Stone Idan deals

Giving Idan vibes: Enjoy this new Cold Stone Idan deals

Vincent van Gogh: The story of the troubled artist who cut off his own ear

Vincent van Gogh: The story of the troubled artist who cut off his own ear

Osun Osogbo Festival 2023: Goldberg shows unwavering support for Yoruba culture

Osun Osogbo Festival 2023: Goldberg shows unwavering support for Yoruba culture

The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana

The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana

Everything you need to know about safe organ donation

Everything you need to know about safe organ donation

5 struggles only left-handed people can relate with

5 struggles only left-handed people can relate with

The booming business of organ harvesting, trafficking in Nigeria

The booming business of organ harvesting, trafficking in Nigeria

10 dangerous consequences of switching from left-handedness to the right hand

10 dangerous consequences of switching from left-handedness to the right hand

Creative Bloc Carnival: The carnival for every creative

Creative Bloc Carnival: The carnival for every creative

Movie in the Park returns with a sport-themed summer edition

Movie in the Park returns with a sport-themed summer edition

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

Namibia is one of the emptiest countries in the world [Tripadvisor]

10 of the world's emptiest countries with only a few people living in them

The world's largest African restaurant chain owned by Eniola and Shola Medupin [Twitter/instagram]

World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

Lots of Christians live in the church-free country [freepik]

This country has over 2 million Christians but no single church!