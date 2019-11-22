Get your partner to find you irresistible, after these recipes

5 Irresistible Dessert Recipes To Reignite Passion

Pavlova with Blueberry Jam

Ingredients

6 egg whites use the yolks to make ice cream!

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 cup blueberries

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

mint leaves to garnish

Instructions

With an electric mixer set to medium whisk together the egg whites, cream of tartar and salt for 3 minutes. Let the mixer keep running and add in the sugar, a spoonful at a time. Once the meringue is thick and can form stiff peaks you’re done (about 6 minutes total)! Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon on big dollops of meringue and press the centers to form little bowls (to hold the jam later). Bake at 250°F for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Halfway through baking be sure to rotate the pan(s) so that they bake evenly. To make the jam combine the blueberries, sugar, corn syrup, lemon juice + zest in a small pan. Cook over medium heat (so it just reaches the boiling point) for 6-8 minutes. Remove from heat, the jam will thicken as it cools. Top the Pavlovas with warm jam and a mint sprig.

BROWN BUTTER RUM CANNOLI

YIELD: Makes 20 3 1/2 inch cannoli

Ingredients:

WONTON CANNOLI COOKIES

20 wonton sheets

4 tablespoon butter, melted

BROWN BUTTER RUM MASCARPONE FILLING

16 oz mascarpone cheese

6 tablespoons butter, browned

2 tablespoons gold rum

3 1/2 – 4 1/2 cups confectioner sugar

6 oz. chocolate,melted

4 oz. almonds, crushed

PREPARATION

Heat oven to 376 degrees F.

TO MAKE WONTON CANNOLI COOKIE

Use a 3 1/2 inch round cutter and stamp out a circle from each wonton sheet. Using a pastry brush, cover each side of wonton round with butter. Wrap wonton around cannoli form and place on a bake sheet with seam side up. Bake at 375 degrees for about 5-7 minutes or until golden brown (start checking for doneness at 5 minutes). Remove bake sheet from oven and then remove cannoli cookies from forms. Place cookies on a rack to cool.

TO MAKE MASCARPONE FILLING

Place butter in a small pan and heat until butter is brown and nutty in aroma. Remove from heat and strain. Set aside to cool, but still liquid. Add rum to cooled butter and stir to combine. Place mascarpone and confectioner sugar in a bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment; beat until smooth. Add in butter mixture and beat until combined. Transfer filling to a pastry bag fitted with preferred tip.

ASSEMBLY

Dip ends of cannoli cookie into chocolate. Dip chocolate covered ends into crushed nuts. Set aside until chocolate hardens and sets. Pipe filling into both ends of cookies. Drizzle with remaining chocolate and dust with confectioner sugar.

Banana Pudding Parfait

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup sugar

¼ tsp. salt

2 large egg yolks, lightly beaten

2½ cups milk

3 tbsp. butter, at room temperature, divided

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2-3 tbsp. banana liqueur or 1 tbsp. banana extract (optional)

3-4 ripe bananas, sliced

Vanilla wafers (mini if you make parfaits)

For the topping:

¾ cup heavy cream

3-4 tbsp. confectioners’ sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

In a medium saucepan, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Whisk in the egg yolks, then the milk. Place the saucepan over medium heat. Add in 2 tablespoons of the butter. Cook, whisking frequently, until the mixture bubbles and thickens significantly. Remove from the heat. (Strain through a mesh sieve if you are at all concerned about having overcooked it to remove any lumps.) Whisk in the vanilla, remaining 1 tablespoon of butter, and banana liqueur or extract (if using).

Layer a serving dish or individual serving dishes with vanilla wafers and banana slices. Fill each dish with some of the pudding and continue layering with vanilla wafers and banana slices as desired until the serving dishes are mostly filled and the pudding has been used up. Cover with plastic wrap and let chill until well set, at least 2-3 hours.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the cream and confectioners’ sugar on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Blend in the vanilla. Transfer the whipped cream to a pastry bag fitted with a decorative tip and pipe a dollop of cream onto each serving of pudding. Garnish with additional vanilla wafers if desired.

4-ingredient dark chocolate covered peanut butter stuffed dates.

HalfBaked Harvest

INGREDIENTS

16 plump medjool dates

16 tablespoons creamy peanut butter OR other nut/seed butter

8 ounces dark chocolate or vegan chocolate chips

1 tablespoon coconut oil

chia seeds hemp seeds, cacao nibs, toasted or raw coconut flakes, flaky sea salt, for topping (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Line a baking sheet with wax or parchment paper. Slice the dates in half lengthwise, being careful not to slice the date all the way in half. Remove the pits of the date. Stuff each date with 1 tablespoon of peanut butter and place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dates. Place the dates in the freezer and freeze for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, melt together the dark chocolate and coconut oil in a double broiler or in the microwave stirring every 30 seconds until melted and smooth. Once the dates are well chilled, dip in the chocolate using a fork. Allow any excess chocolate to drip off the dates and then place the date back on the baking sheet and sprinkle with your desired topping. Repeat with the remaining dates. Chill the dates in the fridge for 30 minutes or until the chocolate is set. Keep stored in an airtight container in the fridge. Enjoy.

Earl Grey Chocolate Ice Cream

This Earl Grey chocolate ice cream has a deep, rich chocolate taste layered with a beautiful Earl Grey note that keeps you coming back for more.

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Keyword: chocolate cake, Earl grey, Ice cream

Ingredients

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup 2% milk

8 oz dark chocolate, 70%

1/4 cup Dutch cocoa

2 tbsps loose Earl grey tea leaves

4 medium egg yolks

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/8 tsp salt

1/4 cup dark chocolate, 70% chopped

Instructions

In a double boiler or a bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, add the cacao solids and ½ cup of heavy cream. Stir chocolate until melted and smooth. Set melted chocolate aside. In a heavy saucepan, combine remaining heavy cream, milk, salt and ½ cup of sugar. Put the pan over medium heat and let the mixture boil gently to bubbling just around the edges (gentle simmer) and sugar completely dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Add the Earl Grey tea leaves and let it steep for 7-8 minutes until the cream has taken on the tea flavor, stirring occasionally and tasting to make sure it’s not too bitter. Whisk in Dutch cocoa until smooth. Add in melted chocolate and whisk until smooth. In a medium heatproof bowl, whisk the yolks just to break them up and whisk in remaining sugar. Set aside. Put the saucepan back on the stove over low heat and let it warm up for 2 minutes. Carefully measure out ½ cup of hot cream mixture. While whisking the eggs constantly, whisk the hot cream mixture into the eggs until smooth. Continue tempering the eggs by adding another ½ cup of hot cream to the bowl with the yolks. Pour the cream-egg mixture back to the saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly until it is thickened and coats the back of a spatula, about 5 minutes. Strain the base through a fine-mesh strainer into a clean container. Pour the mixture into a 1-gallon Ziplock freezer bag and submerge the sealed bag in an ice bath until cold, about 30 minutes. Refrigerate the ice cream base for at least 4 hours or overnight. Pour the ice cream base into the frozen canister of your ice cream machine and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Spin until thick and creamy about 25-30 minutes. Pack the ice cream into a storage container, press a sheet of parchment directly against the surface and seal with an airtight lid. Freeze in the coldest part of your freezer until firm, at least 4 hours.

When ready to serve, scoop the ice cream into a serving bowl and top with chopped chocolate.

