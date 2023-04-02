Get ready for the ultimate weekend of art, music and culture at the Meister's Expression Festival in the Coal City!

The two-day event, happening on April 9th and 10th 2023, is being hosted by premium liqueur brand Jägermeister, and promises to be a celebration of art, music, and culture, featuring some of the biggest names in the African music scene.

Set to take place at the Coal City’s Michael Okpara Square, the festival will showcase musical performances by major artists such as Dbanj, The Compozers, The Cavemen, Commissioner DJ Wysei, SlowDogg, DJ Gigi, and Jeriq D'Hussla, among others. That's not all - there will be a wide range of side attractions to keep you entertained, including art and fashion exhibitions, pop-up stalls, tattoo studio booths as well as Ice Kuhl shots of Jägermeister

Foodies, get ready to have your taste buds tantalized! The Meister's Expression Festival has a special treat in store for you, with BBN star and member of Jägermeisters Meister Tribe, Whitemoney, hosting a pop-up food stall where you can indulge in his iconic and mouth-watering meals. And if you love to dance, be sure to catch Cross on stage - it's sure to be an electrifying experience that will get you moving to the beat!

Getting your hands on tickets for the Meister's Expression Festival has never been easier! Jägermeister has made it a breeze to purchase your tickets, with options to buy them online at Allevents.ng or in person at Gustavo Cubana.

It gets even better - you can also score VIP tickets by purchasing Jägermeister bottles with custom sleeves from any retail store in the city! Just scan the barcode on the sleeve and you'll be eligible for VIP tickets, which admits three people.

There’s more! Watch out for the Jägermeister Ice Kuhl truck that will be touring the city and you just may stand a chance to win tickets. Don't miss out on this epic event - grab your tickets now and get ready to experience the best of expressions by meisters who have horned their crafts.

