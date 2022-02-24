RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Gen Zs and Millenials are living in historical times, here are 5 historic events since 2020

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Since 2020, we have been living in historical and unprecedented times.

EndSARS protests at Lekki, Lagos
EndSARS protests at Lekki, Lagos

Here are a couple of historical and on some occasions, comical events that have happened since 2020.

Recommended articles

In 2020, Nigerian youths protested across states against police brutality and tyranny of a unit called F-Sars. On the 20th October 2020, young people at the Lekki Toll Gate and other parts of Lagos State were shot dead.

After a second dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, a swarm of antibodies attacks the virus. Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library via Getty Images
After a second dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, a swarm of antibodies attacks the virus. Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library via Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya

The whole world went on lockdown in 2020 because the Covid 19 virus was spreading rapidly. No travelling, no physical work and no physical school, because the virus is airborne, it is easily contracted.

Global deaths as a result of COVID is estimated to be 3 million people. Not to mention mandatory masks and vaccines are now mandatory to travel. Covid also keeps reinventing itself with different variants.

Former US President, Donald Trump was impeached twice and acquitted twice too. His charges were incitement of insurrection. The second impeachment happened one week before his term was over and he was acquitted by the US senate.

An interesting part of the Trump presidency and his vying for re-election was him not accepting defeat and tweeting ‘Stop the count’. Secondly, he was banned from Twitter for his incessant rants.

An added part of Trump's drama is his supporters invading the capitol in a bizarre manner.

George Floyd death sparked massive protests
George Floyd death sparked massive protests Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The whole world watched in horror as George Floyd was killed by a police office kneeling on his neck during an arrest. This sparked a riotous protest all around the United States, caused the destruction of property and some citizens were arrested.

The police officer was convicted for second degree unintentional murder and sentenced for 22.5 years.

Before our very eyes, after weeks of threats, Russian President, Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine with a series of airstrikes on Wednesday, February 23 2022. Event continue developing around this but it is historic for the most part.

Gen Z and Millenials are truly tired of living in these unprecedented times but unprecedented times are not tired of us.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gen Zs and Millenials are living in historical times, here are 5 historic events since 2020

Gen Zs and Millenials are living in historical times, here are 5 historic events since 2020

Hot Jollof Rice Hasn’t Sold This Fast; The LucreziaBySujimoto Is Down To 2Units!

Hot Jollof Rice Hasn’t Sold This Fast; The LucreziaBySujimoto Is Down To 2Units!

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

What to do when someone says they want s*x without commitment

What to do when someone says they want s*x without commitment

5 things to know about the law which forces men to marry more than 1 wife

5 things to know about the law which forces men to marry more than 1 wife

Here are the reasons why you should reduce your bread consumption

Here are the reasons why you should reduce your bread consumption

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

Do’s and Don’t: How should one wash their vagina?

Do’s and Don’t: How should one wash their vagina?

5 Amazing health benefits of dates

5 Amazing health benefits of dates