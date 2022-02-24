Gen Zs and Millenials are living in historical times, here are 5 historic events since 2020

1. End Sars Protest and the Lekki Toll Gate Massacre

In 2020, Nigerian youths protested across states against police brutality and tyranny of a unit called F-Sars. On the 20th October 2020, young people at the Lekki Toll Gate and other parts of Lagos State were shot dead.

2. COVID 19 pandemic

The whole world went on lockdown in 2020 because the Covid 19 virus was spreading rapidly. No travelling, no physical work and no physical school, because the virus is airborne, it is easily contracted.

Global deaths as a result of COVID is estimated to be 3 million people. Not to mention mandatory masks and vaccines are now mandatory to travel. Covid also keeps reinventing itself with different variants.

3. Trump almost got impeached and was banned from Twitter

Former US President, Donald Trump was impeached twice and acquitted twice too. His charges were incitement of insurrection. The second impeachment happened one week before his term was over and he was acquitted by the US senate.

An interesting part of the Trump presidency and his vying for re-election was him not accepting defeat and tweeting ‘Stop the count’. Secondly, he was banned from Twitter for his incessant rants.

An added part of Trump's drama is his supporters invading the capitol in a bizarre manner.

4. Black Lives Matter protest

The whole world watched in horror as George Floyd was killed by a police office kneeling on his neck during an arrest. This sparked a riotous protest all around the United States, caused the destruction of property and some citizens were arrested.

The police officer was convicted for second degree unintentional murder and sentenced for 22.5 years.

5. Russia invades Ukraine

Before our very eyes, after weeks of threats, Russian President, Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine with a series of airstrikes on Wednesday, February 23 2022. Event continue developing around this but it is historic for the most part.