Gen Z slangs everyone should know Part 3

It’s a Gen Z world, and we are just living in it.

Angel was stemming in red [Instagram/AngelJB]
Just when you think you know all the Gen Z slangs, more comes along and you have to update your Gen Z vocabulary.

Gen Zs are those born between 1995 - 2012 some people say 1996, others say 1997.

They are known as stubborn, disrespectful and determined. Read parts one and two of their slangs here. Here are some of their slangs in case you want to feel cool and young.

It’s giving classy. It’s giving bad bitch. Gen Zs use ‘it’s giving’ to describe almost everything. They may also say ‘it’s not giving’ to show disapproval.

This is supposed to be a means of signing off, like saying ‘best regards’ but don’t expect that from Gen Zs, they’d rather you stay jiggy.

Vibes is another almighty adjective that can be used to describe anything, ‘I am not feeling her vibe.’ ‘We were vibing’ ‘It’s giving grandma vibes’.

Somehow sounding like a cat is supposed to mean something to the Gen Zs. Whenever purr is used, just know it is a positive affirmation, purr!

Yes, Gen Z says things like ‘it screams bad vibes’ They use scream to mean ‘show’.

This can be used to affirm something they like or maybe as a sarcastic response to something they don’t like. “He won an award! love to see it!”

Energy is the cousin to vibes and it means the aura you are getting from something or someone. “It’s giving bad energy”

Another adjective used to describe virtually everything and usually never the literal meaning. It sometimes means something is happening but you don’t want it to happen. “Low-key feeling this babe.”

Gen Zs have turned something as serious as heartbreak into a meal of the day.

When they say you’ve been served breakfast, they mean your heart has been broken.

Trenches mean poverty and lack of wealth. It means localised and unrefined.

As Big Brother Naija Season 7 has begun, it is important to keep yourself updated because most of the housemates are Gen Zs.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

