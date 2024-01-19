ADVERTISEMENT
Forget plantains, try mangoes! 5 jollof rice combos you won't believe work

Temi Iwalaiye

One of the most popular meals to eat in Nigeria is jollof rice, but it can get pretty boring fast.

Jollof rice and mango [Worldlytreat/eatthisnotthat]
Jollof rice and mango [Worldlytreat/eatthisnotthat]

If you are bored with any of these, here are some food combinations you can try.

Jollof and efo riro [Weekly jollof/wordly treat]
Jollof and efo riro [Weekly jollof/wordly treat] Pulse Nigeria
This delicious combination of jollof rice and efo riro (spinach) is such an elite one; you are definitely missing out if you haven’t tried it out. You can mix your jollof rice with leftover efo riro, or just make a new one and mix it with your jollof rice.

Egusi and jollof rice [worldlytreat/lowcarbsafrica]
Egusi and jollof rice [worldlytreat/lowcarbsafrica] Pulse Nigeria

Egusi soup and rice go together in more ways than one; whether jollof rice or white rice, mix them with egusi soup, and you will testify of how it’s such an elite combination.

Jollof rice and suya [Nigerianlazychef]
Jollof rice and suya [Nigerianlazychef] Pulse Nigeria

Do you know you can make your own suya at home? But if you can’t, you can buy roadside suya. All you have to do is mix suya with your simmering jollof rice. Suya is well-spiced, so your jollof rice is going to taste heavenly.

Jollof rice and beans [cosycook/worldtreat]
Jollof rice and beans [cosycook/worldtreat] Pulse Nigeria

Now this isn’t rice and beans; this is different. Make your jollof rice separate from your beans, not together. Cook the beans like porridge, add oil and pepper, and then serve the beans as a side dish.

Jollof rice and mango [Worldlytreat/eatthisnotthat]
Jollof rice and mango [Worldlytreat/eatthisnotthat] Pulse Nigeria

Do you know mango are nutritious? Dice some riped mango and sprinkle it on your jollof rice and you will be glad you did.

