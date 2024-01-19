Forget plantains, try mangoes! 5 jollof rice combos you won't believe work

If you are bored with any of these, here are some food combinations you can try.

Jollof rice and efo riro

This delicious combination of jollof rice and efo riro (spinach) is such an elite one; you are definitely missing out if you haven’t tried it out. You can mix your jollof rice with leftover efo riro, or just make a new one and mix it with your jollof rice.

Jollof rice and egusi soup

Egusi soup and rice go together in more ways than one; whether jollof rice or white rice, mix them with egusi soup, and you will testify of how it’s such an elite combination.

Jollof rice and suya

Do you know you can make your own suya at home? But if you can’t, you can buy roadside suya. All you have to do is mix suya with your simmering jollof rice. Suya is well-spiced, so your jollof rice is going to taste heavenly.

Jollof rice and beans

Now this isn’t rice and beans; this is different. Make your jollof rice separate from your beans, not together. Cook the beans like porridge, add oil and pepper, and then serve the beans as a side dish.

Jollof rice and mango

