Before we list out the things you should be eating in our food timetable for students, here are a few tips and tricks to consider.

Meal plan for students: tips to help you eat better while saving more

1. Plan your meals in advance

A well-planned food timetable will help you save more money. Most of the time, students decide on what to eat when they are hungry. This might mean running out at the last minute to get noodles, which, while expensive, has very little nutritional value. Draw up a list of the things you’ll eat for the week and start gathering the ingredients ahead of time.

2. Get a refrigerator

You don’t have to buy a fridge that is absurdly expensive. You just need something to preserve your food so that you never have to throw anything out. A good second-hand fridge will do the work. It will allow you to shop for ingredients in advance for your weekly food plan for students. If things are so tight you that you can’t afford a fridge, you can warm your leftovers to keep the food fresh.

3. Things are cheaper in the market

That small neighbourhood store is convenient when you need to dash out to get some seasoning cubes, but you will save a lot more money if you do your food shopping in the market. Things are much cheaper in the market, and you can get up to 5% off foodstuff.

4. Cook on the weekends

The student life is all about busy weekdays, but you can cook most of your meals on the weekends and store in the fridge.

5. Boil and filter your drinking water

Packaged water is expensive, and buying it all the time eventually adds up. You can boil your tap water and filter it at home before storing it in the fridge. Clean and affordable water is important if you are trying to save money by adopting a food timetable for students.

6. Eat the fruits and vegetables in season

A large bowl of fruit salad can be cheap and filling at the same time if you are sharp enough to buy only the fruits in season. You’ll find what fruits are in season once you go to the market for your weekly food shopping. Wash and store the fruits in your fridge.

7. Unripe foodstuff are cheaper than ripe ones

Green bananas and plantains are much cheaper than ripe ones. To get more value for your money, buy when they are still green and ripen them at home.

8. Breakfast can also work as lunch in your food timetable for students

As a student, you really don’t have much time to cook three times a day. But you can still have a versatile diet if you save your breakfast to eat at night. This saves time and money.

Weekly food timetable for students

· Monday

Breakfast: Sliced bread with fried eggs and tea.

Lunch: Afang soup and eba

Dinner: Sweet potatoes and beans

· Tuesday

Breakfast: Boiled yam with egg sauce

Lunch: Okro soup with eba or semo

Dinner: Leftover boiled yam and egg sauce from breakfast

· Wednesday

Breakfast: ogi and akara

Lunch: White rice and beans

Dinner: Any Nigerian vegetable soup and eba

· Thursday

Breakfast: Fried yam and tea

Lunch: Egusi soup with fufu

Dinner: Noodles and fried egg

· Friday

Breakfast: Oatmeal and bread

Lunch: Yam porridge

Dinner: Any Nigerian soup with eba

· Saturday

Breakfast: Goat meat pepper soup with white rice

Lunch: cornflakes

Dinner: Eat leftover breakfast

· Sunday

Breakfast: Custard

Lunch: Jollof rice

Dinner: Boiled ripe plantain with egg sauce

Our food timetable for students contains a variety of easy-to-prepare meals for people on a budget. Feel free to try out some of them!

This article was first published on AfriciaParent.com