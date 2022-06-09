RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Food cultures from around the world that will give Nigerian mums a headache

Ayoola Adetayo

Nigerians are hospitable. And guess who upholds those kind ways more than anyone else? Nigerian mums, of course.

Look, a Nigerian mum may get many things wrong; they may struggle with the idea of mental health, they may never understand why anyone would want to pick a career in modelling or dance… but you see that part about trying to feed their kids and everyone their kids bring home till they’re almost bursting? They rarely miss with that one.

But apparently, hospitality is not defined the same way everywhere in the world. So we’ve rounded up the hospitality and food cultures most likely to give every Naija mum a headache… or heart palpitations

1. Swedish people don’t give their kids’ friends food

Of course, you know we’d go there.

The world just recently found out how weird Swedes and some other Nordic folks can be with sharing food with others. It’s so bad over there that they’d tell their kids’ friends to wait in the room while they ate at the table. At other times, they’d just tell the kid, with a straight face, to go away.

At least a Nigerian mum would code it if she ever did something like this - and that’s only if they’ve found that you’re one of those kids that have ojukokoro.

2. They also charge you for food when you spend holidays with them

Swedish people actually consider this to be normal behaviour.

Imagine leaving your cousin’s place after spending summer break with them, only for your mum to get a bill for all the food you ate while you were at their place!

Imagine the massiveness of kasala that will burst. As in, just imagine it.

3. Americans make you pay for your food when you go to their birthday

Young Nigerians that have relocated to America, UK and even Canada have found this pretty shocking.

Now imagine how gobsmacked Nigerian mums would be hearing about it. I can even hear their claps of disapproval in my head as I write this.

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo is a copywriter and senior content creator with a bias for Lifestyle bits. At any given time, you can catch him looking for the next person to chat to about contemporary relationships &amp; sex issues young Nigerians deal with.

