FMN Iconic brand, ‘Golden Penny Noodles’ introduces a new spicy flavour in its range of noodles, – the all new jollof hot hot flavour!

Golden Penny, the iconic brand of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) launches a new spicy noodles flavour tagged Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot noodles. The introduction of this new and tasty noodles variant is part of the Group’s commitment to providing a wider range of superior quality food product options for consumers to give them a delicious taste and satisfy their daily dietary needs at an affordable budget.

This brand-new flavour offers Golden Penny Instant Noodles consumers and customers, an extra spicy, tantalizing and also nutritious Jollof noodle option. The new product also symbolizes FMN's dedication to providing affordable high-quality food products while listening to customers’ varied tastes and nutritional needs.

The Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot noodles comes in a 70g pack, fortified with protein, vitamins, and minerals, and is a great source of energy. Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot also comes packaged with a signature blend of spices that lends a spicy, tantalizing flavor, aroma, and a tasteful peppery sensation when consumed.

Commenting on the timely and beneficial impact of the new Golden Penny Noodles flavour, the FMN Head of Marketing, Mr. Ilyas O. Kazeem stated “As a leading food brand in Nigeria, our goal is to continuously innovate and provide good quality products that impact positively, the lives of every Nigerian, as such Golden Penny affords Nigerians great tasting, superior quality, and nutritious food products. Our unwavering commitment to this mandate for over six decades endeared millions of consumers to our Brand and product range. It is therefore based on this that we launched the new Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot noodles, to satisfy the unique taste profile and needs of our consumers. Also, the new Golden Penny jollof hot hot noodles flavour is launched at the right time as it allows consumers to enjoy the special hot Jollof flavour with their families, especially during this festive season. We would continue to evolve and innovate across all our value chain and products in line with our consumers’ feedback and product needs”.

Also, highlighting the nutritional value and benefits of the newly launched noodles flavour, the Noodles Category Manager, Mr. Ayokunle M. Iyiola stated “The new Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot noodles flavour has a rich blend of unique ingredients that gives a spicy and tasty Jollof flavor and colour. The new noodles flavour is convenient to cook as it can be prepared within three minutes and can be fully enjoyed with or without additional food ingredients. It is a non-sticky, non-soggy, spicy, tasty, and nutritious meal that can be eaten at any time of the day, and as is customary of all Golden Penny products, the Jollof Hot Hot noodle is of superior quality prepared with our consumers dietary needs in mind”.

Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot joins the already beloved lineup of Golden Penny instant noodles flavours; Goat Meat Pepper Soup, Chicken Noodles, and Jollof Chicken Noodles. As Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied Group, FMN through its iconic brand, Golden Penny is committed to delivering superior quality products that satisfy the different nutritional needs of families, groups, and communities.

More information can be found at www.fmnfoods.com

