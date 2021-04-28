RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to make cabbage swallow for a keto diet

Authors:

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Activate your keto with this low carb meal.

How to make cabbage swallow for a keto diet. [YouTube/Flo Chinyere]
How to make cabbage swallow for a keto diet. [YouTube/Flo Chinyere] Pulse Nigeria

This recipe gives you the satisfaction of eating swallow with your low-carb/high-fat soups without ruining your streak.

Recommended articles

Learn how to make cabbage swallow for a keto diet with this simple recipe.

Keto is a diet approach which require its followers to eat meals high in fat, low in protein and very low in carbohydrate. However, it is hard to find meals in Nigeria that are not high in carbohydrate. Recipes like this act as good substitutes for your favourite meals so you never have to miss out.

Cabbage is a leafy vegetable that is very low in carbohydrate. It comes in green, white and purple, so the colour of cabbage you use determines the colour of the swallow.

Cabbage in this recipe can be replaced with coconut flour, cauliflower or even, garden egg.

1/2 head of cabbage

2 tablespoons of Psyllium husk (gluten-free husk gotten from the seed of a plant called Plantago and sold at pharmacies and health stores)

Water

1. Cut and wash the cabbage

2. Boil with little water for about 5 minutes

3. Strain water and blend cabbage till it forms a fine puree.

4. Pour puree into a pot and heat on low flame for about 3 minutes while stirring.

5. While heating up, add psyllium husk to bind the puree together and keep stirring with wooden spoon.

6. Mold like you would other swallows.

Voila! Your swallow is ready to be served with a soup of your choice. Examples of soups you can eat on a ketogenic diet are: Okro soup, Ogbono soup, Vegetable soup. Learn how to make low-cholesterol Egusi soup without oil.

Authors:

Adaobi Onyeakagbu Adaobi Onyeakagbu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation

'God Calling' director BB Sasore says the film is yet to recoup its N61 million budget

#NeverWatchingAlone: Heineken brings fans together for the UCL with Nancy Isime, Uti, VJ Adams and more

Church donates food items to needy Muslims for Ramadan

Lagos government provides temporary shelter for amputee hawker Mary Daniel

How did Nigerian defender Zaidu Sanusi perform as Porto beat Chelsea in the Champions League?

Police lose personnel in a shootout with suspected kidnappers in FCT

5 ways to set your child up for future success

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago