The brand has had a consistent presence in the creative arena and their latest project featuring enigmatic Argentinian-Spanish artist, Felipe Pantone, may just be their most prolific yet.

Speaking about the collaboration with the brand on his Instagram, Felipe writes:

"Ultra happy to announce the launch of my collaboration with @Hennessy for this year’s Hennessy Very Special Limited Edition. It is an honor to have been invited by such an iconic brand to work on this project. It was a great experience to “Remix the Present” with my own vision of the Hennessy legacy. The artwork and the Limited Edition is a composition between past and future, between my world and @Hennessy."

We had the honour of sitting down with the artist in a one-to-one interview at the Hennessy headquarters in the heart of Victoria Island, to discuss his collaboration and watch the humble creator pay homage to the icons that have come before him.

The mysterious air that surrounds Felipe adds to the magnificence of his work. Seeing his mind-blowing pieces of art but not the artist himself makes him seem just out of touch, close but at the same time very far away. The fact that Felipe has achieved star status without ever publicly revealing his face, especially in the digital age which is all about self-promotion, is admirable. He truly allows his craft to shine and for his work to speak for itself.

An international artist, moving swiftly through different cities, leaving his mark on each and every one, Felipe has finally made his way to Lagos to celebrate the launch of his special Hennessy collaboration for #HennessyVerySpecial #RevivingThePresent. “For me, the essence of our times is being everywhere at once, simultaneously loose and connected,” says Felipe.

As we were ushered into the office of the Managing Director, Felipe Pantone sat on a small grey couch dressed in all black. He greeted us warmly and expressed his joy at being in Lagos for the first time. Despite never seeing his face before, he felt strangely familiar and we settled into an interview in which he shared about his first love, graffiti and walking in the footsteps of artists past.

Felipe’s depiction of the Hennessy story is fresh and exciting, and he brings the brand into a time when modernity has become the “Ultradynamic” manifesto. For Hennessy Very Special, Felipe draws on that saying and has created new and unexpected experiences in the world of Cognac. He calls it “Remixing the Present.”

I was curious to know how his collaboration with Hennessy came about and for Felipe, when approached, the decision was instantaneous. “I had known about the Hennessy collaborations for years seeing as some of my idols had participated in previous editions so when it came to my turn it felt like a full circle moment and I knew it was something I had to do.”

This set him off on a journey throughout the French commune of Cognac which is the home of Hennessy and on the discovery of the brand’s rich heritage.”I had the opportunity to visit the home of Hennessy in Cognac and go through the archives and it really inspired me to come up with my design. I was informed by the codes and I let what I found led me when it came to my work.

I was surprised by how committed Hennessy as a whole was to the craft of making cognac and impressed by the history of it all. During my trip, I met a ‘master blender’ who was an 8th generation blender meaning 8 people from his family before him had held that very same position which I thought was very special.”

Felipe describes his art as an 'intersection of vintage typography, optical art and kinetics' which is quite the departure from his humble begins as a young boy in the streets using graffiti as his means of self-expression. “I started doing graffiti on the streets when I was 12 years old and then, it wasn’t about making art per se, it was just about making my mark, bombing the world with my pieces. I did that for 20 years then I went to art school and learnt a different way of expressing myself. Even though graffiti is the base of it all, I have become more refined in the way I communicate with the world.”

Communicating with the world is an important theme that flows through Felipe’s entire portfolio, and him, finding places to mark with his work was a mixture of opportunity and destiny. “For me, it was just about where I saw space and when the opportunity arose to make that mark. Before I knew it, I was being invited to different parts of the world to draw pieces at festivals and things like that and my career just grew from there.”

Speaking about his favourite city, Felipe ponders, finding it difficult to choose simply one. He explains, “New York is the place where it all started for me and of course, Tokyo is a really vibrant city. The city I grew up in Valencia is also a notable place because it’s a very permissive city. The police didn’t really bother us and it gave us the room to express ourselves fully.”

Finally, speaking about why he chose to join Hennessy on this project and what being a part of it meant to him, Felipe shared, “The Hennessy brand is very in tune with street culture so it made sense for me, with my background, to work with them on this project. From graffiti, to urban music and the streets in general, Hennessy is a brand that is very in tune with that world so there was already a synergy between us that felt very natural.

Like I said, my idols had done the project before me so I already knew it was something that resonated with me and something that I needed to do.”

From a young boy navigating the streets of Valencia armed with a spray can and a dream, Felipe Pantone, the man, the artist, the mystery, tours the world sharing his unique works of art and turning our perspective of modern art on its head.

Very special, indeed.