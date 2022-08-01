Cadbury Candies in partnership with Filmhouse is trying to bring back sweet memories of your childhood. You know that feeling you had when you watched Lion King for the first time? Well they're bringing it back and we are here for it!
Feel "Like a Child Again" at the Cadbury Candies X Filmhouse Event on the 6th of August
All you have to do is register here if you haven't registered the exclusive premiere and come dressed in a 90's theme costume.
Yes! there will be a reward for the best dressed with a cash prize of N500,000.00
Cadbury Candies X Filmhouse is ready to make you feel ‘Like A Child Again”
DATE: 6th August, 2022
TIME: 4PM
LOCATION: FilmHouse, Landmark event center.
There will be lots of food, drinks and your favorite Cadbury Candies
It’s an invite only event, so register here to secure your invite.
See you there!
