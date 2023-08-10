Fayrouz relaunches with a Splash: Say hello to the new look and new flavour, Apple-Watermelon

Brace yourself for a sparkling sensation that will leave your taste buds begging for more - introducing the all-new Apple-Watermelon flavour!

Fayrouz stunning new look is an epitome of modernity and luxury that sets new standards in the beverage world. The brand's commitment to staying ahead of the curve shines through in every captivating detail of the enchanting packaging.

Alongside the new packaging comes the extraordinary Apple-Watermelon flavour, a tantalising fusion that will ignite your senses and take your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride of delightful sensations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

"We are thrilled to present the world with the fresh new look of Fayrouz. Our new look embodies the essence of sophistication, and our Apple-Watermelon flavour is a celebration of creativity and innovation," exclaimed Olaoluwa Babalola, Portfolio Manager-Beyond Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

"As we unveil this remarkable new look and introduce the Apple-Watermelon flavour, we remain steadfast in our belief to encourage and inspire consumers to bask in their true selves and embrace authenticity. With every sparkling sip, we raise a toast to celebrate individuality and the joy of being uniquely you!" Babalola added.

Don’t forget to be on the lookout for the new look and flavour at the store nearest to you.

Yours Tastefully,

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayrouz.

---