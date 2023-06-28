ADVERTISEMENT
Explore the Cold Stone Eid Special, energize and the love it offers!!!

Relish on the worldwide celebration with our Muslim Family as Cold Stone would be promoting togetherness, oneness and a happy spirit among friends and family. Cold Stone Creamery has you covered with mouthwatering deals to make the Eid celebration remarkable for you and your family to enjoy all through the celebration, what a time to be a part of the Cold Stone family.

Start the fun with the deal of the moment with the exciting Eid Special, enjoy this offer by buying 2 Like it and 2 Love it cups of Ice Cream for as low as ₦5000, this offer is available in any Cold Stone outlet closet to you and you can get it online, just hop on the official website www.coldstonecreamery.ng and order awayyyy. This deal is available from the 27 June 2023 to the 30 June 2023.

But with Cold Stone Creamery there is always more! Stay refreshed with the Energize Deal; enjoy this offer when you buy 1 Hot Dog and 1 Pepsi for as low as ₦1200. Fun right? This deal is also available in-store and online via the official website www.coldstonecreamery.ng. This sweet deal runs from 1 June to 30 June 2023.

Stay happy and stay refreshed all through the Eid celebration with Cold Stone.
The fun is nonstop as Cold Stone have you hooked with the Love it Deal, get 2 Love it cups of Ice Cream for as low as ₦3000 for 1 plain flavour and any other flavour, this deal is also available in-store and online via the official website www.coldstonecreamery.ng. This sweet deal runs from 1 June 2023 to 30 June 2023.

Stay happy and stay refreshed all through the Eid celebration with Cold Stone. For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Cold Stone store nearest to you or visit our website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ to order online.

Instagram: @coldstonecreamery_nigeria. Facebook: Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria.

