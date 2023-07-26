ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Exploit Domino’s Pizza this weekend with these unbeatable, delicious deals

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyDomino’sPizza

“Rainy Deal which gives you any medium Chicken/Beef Suya, Sweet N Hot, Naija Fiesta Cup + 7up from ₦‎3,800 for the entire month of July.
“Rainy Deal” which gives you any medium Chicken/Beef Suya, Sweet N Hot, Naija Fiesta Cup + 7up from ₦‎3,800 for the entire month of July.

Recommended articles

And of course, as it has become custom with your favourite Pizza brand to show you, our loyal customers, appreciation with offers that would make your July even more perfect with cheesy moments to last a lifetime.

With Domino’s Pizza this July, you can go all out creating fun moments with your friends and loved ones. Our numerous locations across the country provide the best avenue to make those perfect moments happen. Just walk into any of our Domino’s Pizza stores or place an order on the website www.dominos.ng OR call 090-8888-9999 and for the month of July you get completely free deliveries, a guarantee of both value for your money and your best yummy experience.

“Friendship Awoof Offer to ensure friendships get the best of the month of July.
“Friendship Awoof Offer” to ensure friendships get the best of the month of July. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Just so you know, Domino’s Pizza prioritizes the gift of friendship and our way of contributing to making this happen is to give you our “Friendship Awoof Offer” to ensure friendships get the best of the month of July. This offer guarantees you 50% off on all medium & large pizzas and is valid from 29th July – 30th July. Make those moments with friends memorable with a taste that would linger with crusty goodness.

Rainy deal gives you something new to make your cheesy delicious desires come true.
Rainy deal gives you something new to make your cheesy delicious desires come true. Pulse Nigeria

And to spice things up some more in this month of showers of offers, Domino’s Pizza gives you the offer for the season. Introducing something new, the Rainy Deal” which gives you any medium Chicken/Beef Suya, Sweet N Hot, Naija Fiesta Cup + 7up from ₦‎3,800 for the entire month of July. Something new to make your cheesy delicious desires come true. Just walk into any of our stores or order online and enjoy all the pizza you want or order online on the Domino’s Pizza app or visit www.dominos.ng.

For the rest of July feel free to properly engage and enjoy these delicious offers. Visit any Domino’s Pizza store near you or order yours through the official Domino’s Pizza website www.dominos.ng OR call 090-8888-9999 to place your order & get it in 20 minutes, delivery guaranteed or you get a FREE medium pizza voucher! It’s easy, convenient, and you get MORE SAVINGS with such pocket-friendly offers. Available in ALL branches, nationwide!

DELIVERED TO YOU IN 20MINS, WITH ZERO DELIVERY FEE!

ADVERTISEMENT

To check up on other amazing deals visit the official Domino’s Pizza Nigeria website www.dominos.ng and place your order and have it delivered to you in 20mins or you get a FREE MEDIUM CLASSIC PIZZA VOUCHER.

COMPLETELY FREE DELIVERY ALWAYS!!!

---

#FeaturebyDomino’sPizza

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to turn heads this summer? Take advantage of the Ashluxury summer sale

How to turn heads this summer? Take advantage of the Ashluxury summer sale

Here is how a mixture of clove and rosewater can tone your skin

Here is how a mixture of clove and rosewater can tone your skin

Exploit Domino’s Pizza this weekend with these unbeatable, delicious deals

Exploit Domino’s Pizza this weekend with these unbeatable, delicious deals

5 countries where prostitution is legal

5 countries where prostitution is legal

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 countries with the most public holidays

5 countries with the most public holidays

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn't know

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn't know

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

5 original Casio watch collections and where to find them in Nigeria

5 original Casio watch collections and where to find them in Nigeria

New research reveals it costs ₦10,882 to cook a pot of Jollof rice for a Nigerian family in 2023

New research reveals it costs ₦10,882 to cook a pot of Jollof rice for a Nigerian family in 2023

Pulse Sports

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

Landmark beach is the world's fastest shrinking beach [Tripadvisor]

Landmark Beach in Lagos is the world’s top shrinking tourist beach

Plain and unsweetened cornflakes were among the foods endorsed by Dr Kellogg as part of his anti-masturbation regimen.

Did you know that cornflakes were originally invented to cure masturbation?

African countries you can visit on a budget [gettyimages]

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000