ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Experience June with Pinkberry’s taste of goodness and amazing discounts

Pulse Mix

Are you looking for a way to beat the heat this June? Look no further than Pinkberry! This month, Pinkberry is offering some amazing deals that you won't want to miss.

Experience June with Pinkberry’s taste of goodness and amazing discounts
Experience June with Pinkberry’s taste of goodness and amazing discounts

Recommended articles

And the best part? This offer is valid all throughout the month of June! So, whether you're in the mood for a classic flavour or want to try something exciting, Pinkberry has got you covered. Order now via the Pinkberry website http://www.pinkberryng.com

Isn’t that fantastic! You can enjoy this offer by participating in the Jumia Anniversary sales. What are you waiting for? Go get yourself a cup of guilt-free frozen yoghurt.

You can enjoy this offer by participating in the Jumia Anniversary sales.
You can enjoy this offer by participating in the Jumia Anniversary sales. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

And if you're looking to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in style, Pinkberry has got you covered there too. From June 27 to June 30, you can get two cups of small and two cups of medium-sized froyo for just ₦4,500. This is the perfect way to celebrate with friends and family while enjoying some delicious and guilt-free frozen yoghurt.

Pinkberry has everything you need to keep it adventurous this June, don't miss it!
Pinkberry has everything you need to keep it adventurous this June, don't miss it! Pulse Nigeria

So, what are you waiting for? Head to Pinkberry today and take advantage of these amazing deals. Whether you're in the mood for a classic flavour or want to try something new, Pinkberry has everything you need to keep it adventurous this June. Don't miss out on these amazing offers!

Available online only on all flavours, order now!
Available online only on all flavours, order now! Pulse Nigeria

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Pinkberry store near you or hop on our website http://www.pinkberryng.com to order online. Follow us on social media @pinkberrynigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturedByPinkberry

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Experience June with Pinkberry’s taste of goodness and amazing discounts

Experience June with Pinkberry’s taste of goodness and amazing discounts

How ovulation calculators can help you conceive a boy

How ovulation calculators can help you conceive a boy

Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 reasons dogs always sniff people's butts and crotches

5 reasons dogs always sniff people's butts and crotches

5 best and worst airlines for international flights

5 best and worst airlines for international flights

5 young Nigerians tell us what it was like to move out of their parents’ home

5 young Nigerians tell us what it was like to move out of their parents’ home

Fireboy DML and Denrele star in Jägermeister’s latest campaign

Fireboy DML and Denrele star in Jägermeister’s latest campaign

Bridge-D-Gap Initiative advocates improved child welfare and protection in Lagos

Bridge-D-Gap Initiative advocates improved child welfare and protection in Lagos

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

Aro Meta statue translates to three chiefs in the Yoruba language

Here's what Àrò Mẹ́ta, the Lagos statue means

Cowrie shells.

The origin story of cowrie shells, their significance and symbolism