Exclusive moments from the Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura soiree at Zakaa, Abuja.

The night was a tapestry of multi-sensory moments, punctuated by laughter, conversations, and the clinking of whisky glasses. Veteran comedian, Alibaba, played the perfect host to the intimate gathering of whisky connoisseurs, upscale clientele, and friends of the brand.

The 29-year-old whisky is the latest addition to the Glenfiddich Grand Series - a collection of extraordinary single malts that stand out for their innovative and daring cask finishing techniques.

Yozakura whisky sets a remarkable precedent as the first-ever whisky to undergo a finishing process in rare ex-Awamori casks. Awamori, known for using long-grain indica rice, is traditionally stored in clay pots and matured in oak casks.

The combination of the classic Scottish beverage and the age-old Japanese Awamori is a fusion that pays tribute to the finest flavors of Scotland and Japan.

“The Grand Yozakura whisky draws its inspiration from Hanami, the captivating "cherry blossom festival" in Japan, where the nation embraces the fleeting beauty of nature” stated Eddie Madaki, Prestige Manager, William Grants & Sons.

“The festival, known as Yozakura or "night sakura," brings a sense of renewal and optimism. This exceptional whisky truly embodies the artistry and dedication that have established Glenfiddich as one of the world's most acclaimed distilleries. It stands as the most revolutionary expression within the series thus far, while also being the first limited-edition release,” he ended.

The whisky decanter features a stopper adorned with an engraved Hanko stamp, and a piece of fabric with a poem about sakura engraved on it. All of these elements are presented within a box, skillfully designed by renowned Japanese artist June.

Emphasizing the significance of collaboration, Deremi Ajidahun, the Founder of Zakaa and Hole19 Group stated that “This event showcases the synergy between Glenfiddich's ingenuity and Zakaa's dedication to curating exceptional experiences for our valuable clientele.

"The collaboration allows us to further amplify the world-class quality of Glenfiddich to the Nigerian market. We are thrilled to be part of this activation and eagerly anticipate future partnerships such as this to enhance the retail landscape of luxurious whisky in Nigeria.”

The incredible performances by the Blues Project and the talented DJ TTB, complemented by an Afro-Japanese fusion menu thoughtfully curated by Chef Atim made the evening even more delightful.

The finale of the evening was delivered by Made Kuti, who mesmerized the audience with a remarkable selection of Afrobeat classics. To add to the excitement, all 12 Grand Yozakura bottles available at Zakaa were swiftly sold out within minutes, emphasizing the rich taste and immense popularity of this revolutionary whisky.

For more information about the Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura, please visit: www.glenfiddich.com or follow @Glenfiddich_Ng on Instagram.

