ADVERTISEMENT
EXCLUSIVE: Chef Dammy's spokesperson, ‘We applied to Guinness World Records, don’t believe the rumours’

Temi Iwalaiye

Pulse exclusively spoke to a Spokesperson of Chef Dammy, the Ekiti chef who is attempting to break the world records for the longest time spent cooking.

Chef Dami is attempting to break Hilda Baci's record [Instagram/dammypas]
This news was faced with mixed reactions and numerous questions. We spoke to a spokesperson for Chef Dammy, and even though he was in a hurry, he answered a few questions.

One of the rumours circulating social media is Dammy did not apply to Guinness World Records and is merely attempting to break Hilda Baci’s record. In May, Hilda Baci broke the record and set a new record for the longest cook-a-thon. She cooked for 100 hours and 40 minutes, though her attempt is yet to be verified by Guinness World Records.

Chef Dammy's spokesperson told Pulse exclusively that she applied to Guinness World Records before attempting. This is because an application is necessary for recognition by Guinness World Records upon successful completion.

Chef Dami has been cooking for over 61 hours [Twitter/spiritword]
We also asked about the news that people were asked to pay for the food Chef Dammy cooked, as well as other rumours circulating like the gas being turned off. The spokesperson said they were all false. “Don’t believe anything you read on social media, people are just trying to bring us down.”

At the time this news was published, Chef Dammy had cooked for over 61 hours.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

