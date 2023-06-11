EXCLUSIVE: Chef Dammy's spokesperson, ‘We applied to Guinness World Records, don’t believe the rumours’

This news was faced with mixed reactions and numerous questions. We spoke to a spokesperson for Chef Dammy, and even though he was in a hurry, he answered a few questions.

Chef Dammy's spokesperson told Pulse exclusively that she applied to Guinness World Records before attempting. This is because an application is necessary for recognition by Guinness World Records upon successful completion.

We also asked about the news that people were asked to pay for the food Chef Dammy cooked, as well as other rumours circulating like the gas being turned off. The spokesperson said they were all false. “Don’t believe anything you read on social media, people are just trying to bring us down.”