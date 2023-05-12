The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Enjoy true taste of guilt-free indulgence this week with Pinkberry cool deals

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPinkberry: The Pinkberry website deal will give you a whopping 50% off Medium & Large cups at N1000 & N1300 respectively.

Enjoy true taste of guilt-free indulgence this week with Pinkberry cool deals
Enjoy true taste of guilt-free indulgence this week with Pinkberry cool deals

Recommended articles

Whatever you choose, there is an exciting deal waiting for you all from the comfort of your homes throughout this month, you will be enjoying amazing discounts when you order your favorite delicious frozen yogurt from Pinkberry via the Pinkberry website www.pinkberryng.com

The Pinkberry website deal will give you a whopping 50% off Medium & Large cups at N1000 & N1300 respectively. Fun fact? This is available for all flavors. This wholesome sweetness of all flavors with a heavenly tropical taste and creaminess lasts till the last scoop and throughout the month. You can enjoy this delectable delicacy in any flavor for 50% off. Isn't that incredible?

Enjoy true taste of guilt-free indulgence this week with Pinkberry cool deals
Enjoy true taste of guilt-free indulgence this week with Pinkberry cool deals Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to this, guess what? Pinkberry is also celebrating Children’s Day with an amazing cup offer, you can join the trend in celebrating your child or ward by getting a delicious small cup of FroYo and getting the same size for free! This offer is only valid on Children’s Day, the 27th of May.

Enjoy true taste of guilt-free indulgence this week with Pinkberry cool deals
Enjoy true taste of guilt-free indulgence this week with Pinkberry cool deals Pulse Nigeria

Pinkberry allows you to really eat your cake and have it! And all you have to do is go to any Pinkberry store near you and go crazy picking out precisely what you want, exactly how you want it. You could also visit the Pinkberry website www.pinkberryng.com to place your order if you would rather enjoy your frozen yogurt in the comfort of your home or office.

Nothing else comes to match the best and unbeatable deals from Pinkberry when it comes to indulging your taste buds and placing smiles on your cheeks. The best part is that you can get these incredible deals with just one order.

Follow @pinkberrynigeria on social media and have a fun-filled May of surprises!

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy celebrations!

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByPinkberry

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things to know about cooking with salt

5 things to know about cooking with salt

5 relatable NYSC camp experiences

5 relatable NYSC camp experiences

5 ways to prevent infection after piercing

5 ways to prevent infection after piercing

Day 2 of Hilda Baci's attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon continues today

Day 2 of Hilda Baci's attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon continues today

Enjoy true taste of guilt-free indulgence this week with Pinkberry cool deals

Enjoy true taste of guilt-free indulgence this week with Pinkberry cool deals

Here's how to recognise the signs of polycystic ovary syndrome

Here's how to recognise the signs of polycystic ovary syndrome

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

5 unsolved mysteries from around the world

5 unsolved mysteries from around the world

Mr. Alhassan's Fight Against Cancer: How you can help

Mr. Alhassan's Fight Against Cancer: How you can help

South Africa Week 2023: South Africa takes the “Mzansi Experience to Abuja

South Africa Week 2023: South Africa takes the “Mzansi” Experience to Abuja

Trailblazers, Persianas Retail makes history with 9th Puma Store Opening in Nigeria

Trailblazers, Persianas Retail makes history with 9th Puma Store Opening in Nigeria

5 things a left nose piercing can reveal about your personality

5 things a left nose piercing can reveal about your personality

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian passport holders also get completely visa-free access to 26 other countries [Biometric Update]

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

The Nigerian passport grants complete visa-free access to only 26 other countries across the world [The Sun Nigeria]

Nigerian passports can get you to these 26 countries visa-free

Many members of the commonwealth are Africans [Instagram/royalfamily]

African presidents and leaders invited to King Charles III's coronation

The Nigerian passport grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 46 other countries [Current School News]

Nigerian passport weaker than passports of Ghana, Lesotho, Djibouti