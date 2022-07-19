RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Enjoy maximum awoof week with Domino’s Pizza online buy 1 get 1 FREE promo!!

#FeatureByDomino'sPizza

This week, Domino’s is celebrating friendships! Making new pals has never felt so good this July, as your favourite Pizza brand in Nigeria is making your friendiversary more memorable!

This week, you can celebrate your friendiversary with Domino’s Pizza, revel in the fun and enjoyment, with a FREE delicious box of pizza, with a BUY ONE GET FREE ONLINE PROMO! Yass! Strengthen your bond over a freshly baked box of pizza and another one FREE with your padi. Isn’t that amazing?!! But guess what, this is valid on any of these yummy flavours: BBQ Chicken, Chicken Supreme, Pepperoni, BBQ Beef, Smoked Sausage, Chickenpie, and Veggie Supreme! That’s right, you buy any of these amazing flavours online and you get another one FREE! Get one flavour for yourself and another juicy one for your padi!

Get this, you can also have it delivered to you in 20minutes guaranteed! The best part is, you get a free medium pizza voucher when you don’t get the delivery within 20minutes. It's an unforgettable, sharable moment always with Domino’s Pizza.

Ready to have your mind blown? This is available from 18th – 22nd July, a whole week of celebrating your friendiversary!!! Hurry up and jump on the website http://www.dominos.ng/ or download the mobile app on the Google Playstore or Apple Store to take advantage of all the tasty Awoof experience that keeps your tastebuds excited one bite after another.

Lock in those Domino’s Pizza memories and celebrate friendship this month of July.

For more information on all our deals and offerings, follow us on all our social media platforms on Facebook: www.facebook/dominospizzanigeria Twitter: www.twitter/dominosng and Instagram: @dominosng

Let’s celebrate friendship the Domino’s way!

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByDomino’sPizza

