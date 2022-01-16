RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Easy condensed milk recipe

If you are looking for an easy, sweet and quick snack to make at home then this recipe is for you.

Condensed milk
Condensed milk

Sweet, fluffy, easy to make and ready in an hour the condensed milk cake is all of this, read on to find out how to make this delicious treat.

Ingredients:

1 cup all purpose flour

1teaspoon baking powder

1/3 cup butter, melted, unsalted

4 eggs

1 medium can of condensed milk

2 tablespoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

-Preheat your oven to 325 degrees

-Grease your cake pan and line the bottom with parchment paper

-Add flour, baking powder into a bowl and mix thoroughly.

-Then in another bowl, separate egg white and yolk in different bowls

-Whisk both well

-Then mix in egg yolk, butter, vanilla extract and condensed milk into the dry ingredients, mix well until all bubbles or knots disappear.

-Beat egg white until fluffy, then add bit by bit into the mix until it all comes together

-Pour batter into prepared baking pan

-Put in oven, bake for 40-45 minutes or until the toothpick test comes out clean, with no batter sticking to it,

-Bring out to cool.

-If you have icing sugar lying around, or ground sugar dust a little on the surface, cut the cake into sections and serve fluffy.

Enjoy!

