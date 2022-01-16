Easy condensed milk recipe

Recipe category: Desert

Bake for 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup all purpose flour

1teaspoon baking powder

1/3 cup butter, melted, unsalted

4 eggs

1 medium can of condensed milk

2 tablespoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

-Preheat your oven to 325 degrees

-Grease your cake pan and line the bottom with parchment paper

-Add flour, baking powder into a bowl and mix thoroughly.

-Then in another bowl, separate egg white and yolk in different bowls

-Whisk both well

-Then mix in egg yolk, butter, vanilla extract and condensed milk into the dry ingredients, mix well until all bubbles or knots disappear.

-Beat egg white until fluffy, then add bit by bit into the mix until it all comes together

-Pour batter into prepared baking pan

-Put in oven, bake for 40-45 minutes or until the toothpick test comes out clean, with no batter sticking to it,

-Bring out to cool.

-If you have icing sugar lying around, or ground sugar dust a little on the surface, cut the cake into sections and serve fluffy.