Chocolate Pancake Roll is such an easy breakfast to make.

You can serve it with boiled or scrambled eggs, ham, cheese, fruits and veggies.

The Ingredients You Need:

All purpose Flour - 1 cup

Baking Powder - 1/2 tsp

salt - 1/8 tsp

Egg - 2

Sugar - 1/4 cup

Milk - 1/4 cup

How To Prepare The Chocolate Pancake Roll

Step 1

Break 2 eggs in a bowl

Step 2

pour in the sugar and whisk thoroughly

Step 3

Add the milk

Step 5

In another bowl, sieve the flour and baking powder together.

Step 6

Pour the flour mix into the egg and whisk together properly for a fluffy pancake result

Step 7

Oil your pan with 1 tsp of oi; or less depending on how big your pan is.

Step 8

Fry a large scoop of the pancake mix

Step 9

Spread your chocolate on the pancake and roll.

Step 10

Cut into 3 or 4 for kids.

