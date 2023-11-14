ADVERTISEMENT
Domino Pizza Deal: Get 50% price slash, and enjoy a seamless online experience

An experience that will always leave a delicious smile on your face is the reward we always desire. Our effort and your feedback make this happen. As a customer-centric brand, Domino’s Pizza listens to its customers to improve overall customer experience. In response to your voice, we have brought something to make your online experience better with something extra just for you.

Do you love enjoying cheesy pizza goodness in the comfort of your home? Then this is especially for you. Your number-one pizza brand introduces something to give you a seamless online ordering experience.

Ever had difficulty with placing your order due to selecting your location issues? Well, problem solved as Domino’s has upgraded its mobile app and website delivery interface, by integrating with Google Maps. So, no matter where you are in Nigeria, your location can be pinpointed, and your delivery will get to you in a timely and prompt manner. No more delays, no more wrong locations, no more excessive descriptions of your location. If the map can find you then so can we.

Check out the link for further explanations.

To make this even more of an amazing experience, Domino’s Pizza has launched a 50% online only deal for all our loyal customers. This means when you order a medium classic pizza from the Domino’s Pizza app or website comes to you at 50% off. Time to order nonstop. Half-price on all your orders! Don’t forget that you can check up on other amazing deals visit the official Domino’s Pizza Nigeria website www.dominos.ng and place your order and have it DELIVERED TO YOU IN 20 MINUTES if not, you get a FREE MEDIUM CLASSIC PIZZA VOUCHER.

COMPLETELY FREE DELIVERY ALWAYS!!!

Visit any Domino’s Pizza store near you or order yours through the official Domino’s Pizza website www.dominos.ng OR call 090-8888-9999 to place your order & get it in 20 minutes, delivery guaranteed or you get a FREE medium pizza voucher!! It’s easy and convenient, and you get MORE SAVINGS with such pocket-friendly offers. Available in ALL branches, nationwide!

DELIVERED TO YOU IN 20 MINUTES, WITH ZERO DELIVERY FEE!

