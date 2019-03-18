A few days ago, someone on social media gave an "unpopular opinion" that had a lot of people agreeing, as well as disagreeing.

Twitter user @_Marley_j said: "Bali is just Ikogosi [warm] spring and Erin-Ijesha waterfall with good Governance. If we invest well, and eradicate terrorism, Nigeria has the potential of being a 'Bali'."

Just in case you didn't know what it was, Bali is an Indonesian island, known for its forested volcanic mountains, meditation packages, beaches and coral reefs.

It's beautiful and esoteric scenery and culture, as well as its affordability, allows it to be tourist magnet.

On the other hand, Ikogosi Warm Spring is a tourist attraction located at Ikogosi, a town in Ekiti State, Nigeria.

Without doubt, Ikogosi spring is a geological wonder. It is said to be the only one of its kind discovered anywhere in the world. The warm and cold springs of Ikogosi flow to a point where they meet, with each spring retaining its thermal identity.The warm spring has a temperature of up to 70 degrees C at the source and 37 degrees C after meeting the cold spring.

One thing that makes Ikogosi is that mesmerizing meeting point of the warm and cold springs. Because of the folklore behind the warm springs, some believe that Ikogosi has the power to grant requests and even illnesses.

So, could Ikogosi equal Bali?

The truth is that many tourist destinations in Nigeria have the potential to be something much bigger than what they are. Many of them either have little structure, poor maintenance culture or have been completely overlooked.

We've always believed Ikogosi to be one of those destinations that could blow your minds with just a bit more attention from the government.

Though some claim that the state government is doing a commendable job, Ikogosi would need a lot of funds and attention to be able to sit at the table that Bali currently chairs.