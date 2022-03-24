RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Chicken fried rice

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Packed with chunks of tender chicken, scrambled eggs, carrots and peas, this Instant pot chicken fried rice is easier and healthier.

Chicken fried rice
Chicken fried rice

This recipe is so comforting to eat, especially for chicken lovers.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

3-4 tablepsoons vegetable oil

2 large eggs, whisked to combine

1 cup frozen peas

2 boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite size chunks

1 cup chopped onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup white basmati rice, rinsed and drained well

1 cup (33% less sodium) chicken stock refer notes

2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped into 1/4 inch cubes

3 tablepsoons soy sauce (more or less as desired)

1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Ground black pepper to taste

Method

Set instant pot in saute mode. When hot, add 1-2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Add eggs and scramble, remove on to a plate when done. (You don't have to continuously stir eggs. Stir 'em every 20 seconds or so, until cooked. This will yield larger pieces of scrambled eggs)

Into the now empty pot (still in saute mode), add frozen peas. Saute, until thawed completely . The moisture from peas will help in loosening the eggs sticking to the bottom of the pan. Try scraping most of it. Transfer peas to the plate.

Add 1-2 tablespoons oil to the now empty instant pot, Add chicken in a single layer, cook undisturbed for 2 minutes. Stir around and then add chopped onions and garlic, cook (stirring occasionally) for another 2-3 minutes.

Add rinsed and drained rice and saute for about 20 seconds and then stir in chicken stock and carrots. Scrape sides, close Instant pot and lock lid.

Cook for 3 minutes on manual mode. When cook time is done, let it be in warm mode for 10 minutes (for al dente rice) and 15 minutes (for more softer rice) When cooking time is done, turn valve to vent and let pressure release.Press cancel and open lid. Stir in cooked eggs, peas, soy sauce, sesame oil and ground pepper.

Remove pot insert from the instant pot base and place on a wire rack to cool for 5-10 minutes, before serving.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Chicken fried rice

DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Chicken fried rice

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Prize for Innovation Airs on TV

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Prize for Innovation Airs on TV

15 Hot And Steamy Ways To Get Yourself In The Mood

15 Hot And Steamy Ways To Get Yourself In The Mood

Tiv Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's greatest storytellers

Tiv Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's greatest storytellers

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

5 reasons why you should have s*x during pregnancy

5 reasons why you should have s*x during pregnancy

5 reasons why you should eat cucumber at night

5 reasons why you should eat cucumber at night

GTCO Food and Drink Festival 2022: Africa’s Biggest Food and Drink Festival is Back!

GTCO Food and Drink Festival 2022: Africa’s Biggest Food and Drink Festival is Back!

Ladies, should you cook for your male friend who is married or in a relationship?

Ladies, should you cook for your male friend who is married or in a relationship?

Trending

Did you know about the Igbo People of Jamaica?

Did you know about the Igbo People of Jamaica?

All you need to know about the Magun charm phenomenon

All you need to know about the Magun charm phenomenon [Steemit]

How to prepare the perfect Semovita without lumps

How to prepare the perfect Semovita without lumps [Youtube/Tessy Okpe]

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine