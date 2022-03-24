DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Chicken fried rice

Ingredients

3-4 tablepsoons vegetable oil

2 large eggs, whisked to combine

1 cup frozen peas

2 boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite size chunks

1 cup chopped onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup white basmati rice, rinsed and drained well

1 cup (33% less sodium) chicken stock refer notes

2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped into 1/4 inch cubes

3 tablepsoons soy sauce (more or less as desired)

1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Ground black pepper to taste

Method

Set instant pot in saute mode. When hot, add 1-2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Add eggs and scramble, remove on to a plate when done. (You don't have to continuously stir eggs. Stir 'em every 20 seconds or so, until cooked. This will yield larger pieces of scrambled eggs)

Into the now empty pot (still in saute mode), add frozen peas. Saute, until thawed completely . The moisture from peas will help in loosening the eggs sticking to the bottom of the pan. Try scraping most of it. Transfer peas to the plate.

Add 1-2 tablespoons oil to the now empty instant pot, Add chicken in a single layer, cook undisturbed for 2 minutes. Stir around and then add chopped onions and garlic, cook (stirring occasionally) for another 2-3 minutes.

Add rinsed and drained rice and saute for about 20 seconds and then stir in chicken stock and carrots. Scrape sides, close Instant pot and lock lid.

Cook for 3 minutes on manual mode. When cook time is done, let it be in warm mode for 10 minutes (for al dente rice) and 15 minutes (for more softer rice) When cooking time is done, turn valve to vent and let pressure release.Press cancel and open lid. Stir in cooked eggs, peas, soy sauce, sesame oil and ground pepper.