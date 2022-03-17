RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate peanut banana smoothie

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This smoothie is packed with protein (no weird powder needed) and the perfect healthy treat or breakfast.

Chocolate peanut banana smoothie
Chocolate peanut banana smoothie

Ingredients

Recommended articles

1 banana, peeled, sliced, and frozen

2 to 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder (I like the Dutch-processed kind)

1 tablespoon peanut butter

½ cup plain or vanilla Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon sweetener (honey or maple syrup), optional

½ to ¾ cup milk (almond or cow's milk both work well)

1 scoop of collagen peptides for added protein, optional

Method

Add everything to the jar of your blender, and blend until smooth.

Add more milk as needed to process until smooth.

Enjoy right away.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate peanut banana smoothie

DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate peanut banana smoothie

See the beautiful faces at the exclusive Mango Nigeria Women’s Month Event

See the beautiful faces at the exclusive Mango Nigeria Women’s Month Event

Blackout March: How Nigeria is unfair to young people

Blackout March: How Nigeria is unfair to young people

5 Most beautiful cities in Africa

5 Most beautiful cities in Africa

5 foods you should eat for healthy and glowing skin

5 foods you should eat for healthy and glowing skin

For men: Is your penis size correlated to the size of your nose? Here's what study says

For men: Is your penis size correlated to the size of your nose? Here's what study says

How does a healthy vagina smell?

How does a healthy vagina smell?

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

What happens to your body when you stop having s*x? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having s*x? Here are all the pros and cons

Trending

87 English names for boys and their meanings

87 English names for boys and their meanings

A brief walk into the lives of the 5 richest kings in Africa

King Mswati III, Swaziland

6 things to know about the goddess Oshun

a statue signifying the maternity nature of iya osun at the sacred grove of oshun {culture trip}

10 ways to have fun in Lagos with just N5,000

Chinonso and her friends kayaking