Coated peanuts are popularly known in Nigeria as peanut burger.
These burger are a great tasty snack. Most people have eaten the tinnier version before, but you can also make yours at home.
Ingredients
1 cup roasted peanuts/groundnuts
⅓ cup plain flour (all-purpose flour)
⅓ cup corn flour
⅓ cup rice flour
¼ cup icing sugar
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 egg
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Vegetable oil (for frying)
Preparation
1. Mix all the dry ingredients together. Sift through a sieve.
2. Whisk the egg very well until foamy.
3. Add 1 heaped tablespoon of the mixed dry ingredients to the egg and whisk again till you have a smooth light batter.
4. Put the roasted peanuts/groundnuts in another bowl, scoop a small quantity of the egg batter into the peanuts. Shake the contents in a circular motion.
5. Add the dry ingredients mixture, shake in a circular motion till the peanuts are coated with the dry ingredients.
Deep fry in oil. Enjoy!