Distell Nigeria introduces 4th Street non-alcoholic wine to the Nigerian market

The product was launched in Ikeja, Lagos, on March 17th, at the white stone event center Oregun, in the presence of distinguished guests, their trade partners and key distributors.

Distell Nigeria launches 4th Street non-alcoholic wine on Lagos Pulse Nigeria

The grand event was opened with the national anthem and followed by an opening speech by Distell Nigeria MD, Steve Ighorimoto.

“Non-alcoholic wine market was a $10 billion market as at 2021, as people are becoming more careful about their health in the post-covid world,” he said at the launch.

“For date nights, hangouts, nights out with friends, house parties, weddings, official events and other parties; at work, school and at any other location where getting good vibes is the goal, 4th Street non-alcoholic wine is a perfect choice. It has no age barriers,” Ighorimoto added.

The sparkling wine has a subtle and sweet aroma, a perfect viscosity that anyone would find totally satisfactory and a taste that makes it totally perfect; either as a stand-alone drink or as an accompaniment to snacks and meals.

The product has been carefully crafted and beautifully mulled to provide a heady feel and a pleasant taste without any additive that could be injurious to your health. Think of 4th Street non-alcoholic sparkling wine as a drink that you can enjoy 100% your way.

Marketing Director for Distell Africa, Kushilla Thomas; and the Marketing Lead for West Africa, Vireshree Naidoo were also present at the event. Speaking to guests, stakeholders and clients present at the launch, Naidoo said:

“The focus of the launch campaign is to position 4th Street’s new non-alcoholic sparkling wine as the drink of choice for young, upbeat, urban, and social Nigerians looking to celebrate their way, drink anytime their way.”