Having that deep craving for Northern dishes?

We got you! Try out these amazing Hausa restaurants right here in Lagos.

1. Clay Food Shop, Lekki

Right by the Henna Place, Clay Food Shop is an authentic African food shack that seels northern dishes and herbs such as Fura, Tigernuts milk, Dambu nama, baobab, and many others.

2 . Arewa African Cuisine, Apapa

You don't have to leave the mainland to get the Hausa dishes that we've been speaking about. From the northern interior decor to the mouth-watering delicacies, Arewa African Cuisine will make you feel like you are already in Kano or Sokoto.

3 . Ikoyi Hotel Suya Spot

To get the real feeling of Arewa cuisine and lifestyle, the best is to locate a suya spot run by northerners of keen spirit to serve you delicious, spicy suya. What better place than Ikoyi Hotel Suya Spot?

4 . Arewa Traditional Kitchen, Victoria Island

Arewa Traditional Kitchen is a modernized Northern styled restaurant from the interior setting to the staff. The meals are neatly served well and tasty with a price that is pocket-friendly.

5 . Native Foods Restaurants

This is a fancy joint located in Festac town that serves a diverse menu of Nigerian foods including Northern dishes.