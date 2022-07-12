Countries where Eid-el-Adha/Fitr is not a public holiday

Which countries do not celebrate Eid?

The United Kingdom

The United Kingdom includes countries like, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England, and Eid is not a public holiday in these countries.

In the UK, they are called bank holidays because banks will be closed on that day. Eid-Al-Adha a Muslim celebration of feasting and sacrifice is not a public holiday in the UK.

Typically they have only eight bank holidays; New Year, Good Friday, Easter Monday, Early May Bank Holiday, Platinum Jubilee Bank holiday, Summer Bank Holiday, Boxing and Christmas Day.

Australia

In Australia Eid is not a federal public holiday, but if you are a Muslim business owner, you can decide not to open.

The United States of America

In the US, Eid is also not a nationwide public holiday. Even though Muslims are allowed to celebrate the day.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, Eid is not a federal public holiday though those who practice the religion can choose to celebrate it.

Canada