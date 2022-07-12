Over here in Nigeria, we have about two separate Eid public holidays, Eid-Al-Fitr and Eid-Al-Adha because of polarity of religions, but in many other countries, it is just a normal day.
Countries where Eid-el-Adha/Fitr is not a public holiday
The United Kingdom
The United Kingdom includes countries like, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England, and Eid is not a public holiday in these countries.
In the UK, they are called bank holidays because banks will be closed on that day. Eid-Al-Adha a Muslim celebration of feasting and sacrifice is not a public holiday in the UK.
Typically they have only eight bank holidays; New Year, Good Friday, Easter Monday, Early May Bank Holiday, Platinum Jubilee Bank holiday, Summer Bank Holiday, Boxing and Christmas Day.
Australia
In Australia Eid is not a federal public holiday, but if you are a Muslim business owner, you can decide not to open.
The United States of America
In the US, Eid is also not a nationwide public holiday. Even though Muslims are allowed to celebrate the day.
New Zealand
In New Zealand, Eid is not a federal public holiday though those who practice the religion can choose to celebrate it.
Canada
Eid is also not a public holiday in Canada, though Muslims celebrate the day how they please.
