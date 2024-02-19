ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

10 countries that spend the most and least money on food - Nigeria tops the list

Temi Iwalaiye

A proof of a thriving or dying economy is the percentage of citizens' income that is spent on food.

Countries that spend the most/least money on food [shuttershock]
Countries that spend the most/least money on food [shuttershock]

Recommended articles

Countries that spend less of their income on food

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, Americans spend only 6.6% of their income on food. However, if you eat out regularly, they’ll spend 11% of their income on food.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Southeast Asian country spends the least money on food, according to research conducted by e-commerce company Picordi in 2023. They stated that Singaporeans spend only 8.4% of their monthly income on food.

Despite the rising costs of living in the United Kingdom, food is relatively cheap. According to reports, people who live in the UK only spend 8.7% of their income on food.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the World Economic Forum, Ireland is one of the cheapest countries to eat, with residents and citizens spending only 9.6% of their income on food.

The Swiss also spend less money on food than most countries. Picordi reports that 9.9% of their income is spent on food.

Unfortunately, many of the countries that spend the most money on food are in Africa, highlighting the deep poverty in the region. The high cost of importation and poor agricultural practices account for this.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of 2023, Nigerians spend about 59% of their income on food. This is due to the rising cost of food inflation. Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose to 29.90% in January from 28.92% in December 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics—even the World Economic Forum has stated that Nigerians spend the most money on food.

Myanmar is a Southeast Asian country with more than 100 ethnic groups, bordering India, Bangladesh, China, Laos, and Thailand. The food inflation in Myanmar is also pretty high—56.6%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya was closer to Nigeria when it came to expensive food resources, but they have been displaced by Myanmar and are now the third country that spends the most on food. An average Kenyan spends 56.1% of their income on food.

Bangladesh is a country in South Asia. According to various reports, food prices are quite high in this country. The people in this country spend 52.7% of their income on food.

This is a landlocked country in Southeast Asia. People in this country spend at least 50.6% of their income on food.

ADVERTISEMENT

With wars, natural disasters, conflicts, and recessions happening globally, food inflation has increased this year. According to the World Economic Forum, here are 10 countries with the highest rate of food inflation:

  1. Zimbabwe: 245%
  2. Venezuela: 158%
  3. Lebanon: 143%
  4. Argentina: 95%
  5. Turkiye: 77%
  6. Ghana: 60%
  7. Sri Lanka: 59%
  8. Rwanda: 59%
  9. Suriname: 55%
  10. Haiti: 53%

Farmers need to grow more food, exports and imports need to make food trade between countries easier, poor people need to be protected when food prices go up, and investments need to be made so that food supplies stable are when conflict, climate change, diseases, and pests cause disruption.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's what causes the black line on a pregnant woman's stomach

Here's what causes the black line on a pregnant woman's stomach

Here’s why apollo is common among Nigerian children

Here’s why apollo is common among Nigerian children

5 types of flowers and what they symbolise to lovers

5 types of flowers and what they symbolise to lovers

5 reasons you should consider going on a social media cleanse

5 reasons you should consider going on a social media cleanse

10 countries that spend the most and least money on food - Nigeria tops the list

10 countries that spend the most and least money on food - Nigeria tops the list

Phil-Glams Couture makes a impression at Prestigious Pure London Fashion Festival London, UK

Phil-Glams Couture makes a impression at Prestigious Pure London Fashion Festival London, UK

Ayo Edebiri continues her fashion winning streak at the 2024 BAFTAs

Ayo Edebiri continues her fashion winning streak at the 2024 BAFTAs

What to do if someone threatens to leak your nudes online

What to do if someone threatens to leak your nudes online

Did you know picking your nose and eating it is good for you? Here’s why

Did you know picking your nose and eating it is good for you? Here’s why

Men: 8 things that will turn her off during her first visit to your house

Men: 8 things that will turn her off during her first visit to your house

We asked an expert if having sex 21 times a month can prevent prostate cancer

We asked an expert if having sex 21 times a month can prevent prostate cancer

Before you type that comment online, consider these 6 things

Before you type that comment online, consider these 6 things

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

cold countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Here are foods to avoid during Lent [Business Insider USA]

Here are foods to avoid during Lent

Gift your crush this Valentine's Day [Freepik]

5 Valentine's Day gift ideas for your crush