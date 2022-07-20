This week is all about Cold Stone’s Online Mega Week Sales where you indulge with FREE mouthwatering ice cream for every Like It cup size you buy! Visit all Cold Stone online platforms whether it’s on the website at https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ or when you download the App from the Google play store or Apple store to enjoy a FREE Like it cup of delicious ice cream when you order a cup of your favorite ice cream online. As you know, T&C’s Apply as offers only last till Thursday, 21st of July. So, hurry and enjoy a delightful experience with friends and keep the friendship going with Cold Stone.
Cold Stone’s Mega Week Sales is on!! Indulge with Buy 1 Get 1 FREE delicious ice cream all week
#FeatureByColdStone - As July the friendship month is winding down, Cold Stone is spiraling up with more thrilling experiences from its festival of giving with new and exciting flavors and mouth-watering offers to keep old friendships waxing stronger and new pals creating more bonds.
This July, we are giving you back-to-back ultimate tasty indulgence experience with Cold Stone as we introduce another new & exciting flavour - the Sweet Raspberry Cream flavour to make fun more fun with friends and surprises more surprising with loved ones. It is the sweet taste of raspberry rolled up in delightful ice cream to give you an experience like never before. Experience the power-packed explosive goodness of fun and surprises on your tastebuds with the new Sweet Raspberry Cream flavour.
Don’t take this lightly so you’re not left out because as always Cold Stone keeps the indulgence coming non-stop with lots of amazing deals and offerings. So, follow us on all social media platforms @coldstonecreamery_nigeria on Instagram @coldstonecreamerynigeria on Facebook and @coldstoneng on Twitter to stay informed of all the goodies that Cold Stone brings to your doorstep.
Join the Cold Stone tribe, and enjoy amazing deals, sumptuous new flavours, unforgettable offerings, and memorable experiences. There’s no better way than the Cold Stone way. Live it, Love it and relive the outburst of a delightful enjoyable experience only with Cold Stone’s All-new delicious Sweet Raspberry Cream Ice Cream and Mega week sales today!!
Follow us on all social media platforms @coldstonecreamery_nigeria on Instagram @coldstonecreamerynigeria on Facebook and @coldstoneng on Twitter.
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByColdStone
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng