Cocktails, premium drinks, vibes and happy faces at the grand opening of the ultra premium liquor store, Liquor Emporium

The new 24 hours liquor store, LIQUOR EMPORIUM officially opened the doors of its flagship store at 1a, Niyi Okunubi Street, in the heart of Lekki Phase 1 on the 28th of September, 2022. Liquor Emporium is home to a wide variety of cocktail and alcoholic beverages: Vodka, Champagne, Whiskey, Tequila, Beer, Rum, Cognac and others in a wide variety of styles and at affordable prices.

The exclusive launch event was highly themed with black and gold decor that speaks luxury with beautiful aesthetics and an amazing ambiance with a rare mix of lifestyle and scenery at its finest.

In attendance were Lagos's finest nightlife enthusiasts, renowned food critic Bella Explores and media personalities.

Guests were thrilled with an exciting cocktail training experience by the renowned mixologist Kenny, mouth-watering finger foods, free shots, and amazing music were the highlights of the evening;

The night blossomed and was followed by an after-party with more drinks and pure vibes.

Liquor Emporium guarantees that cocktail and liquor-loving consumers are brought closer by their bottles, enjoying a diverse range of authentic, rich, and high-quality cocktails /alcoholic beverages.

For contact and further enquiries and deliveries call 09040004447,09162290000 @liquoremporium.ng.

