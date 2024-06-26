ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 cleanest countries in the world in 2024 — Nigeria is not one of them

Oghenerume Progress

Have you ever wondered what country is the cleanest in the world?

Cleanest countries in the world 2024 [Nomad Capitalist]
It is said that the citizens in the cleanest countries have the lowest chances of being exposed to harmful particles and other forms of contamination.

This means the frequency of illnesses associated with air pollution, such as respiratory or cardiovascular disease is greatly reduced.

Every year, researchers at Yale, Columbia, and the World Economic Forum (WEF), come up with the list of cleanest countries in the world based on 40 indicators across 11 categories, focusing on ecosystem vitality, climate change, and environmental health.

Here are the top five cleanest countries in the world in 2024 according to World Population Review:

Denmark is officially the cleanest country in the world in 2024. With a total Environmental Performance Index (EPI) score of 77.9, it is also every bit environmentally friendly. Denmark earned this spot with its impressive wastewater treatment facilities, marine protected areas and comprehensive and effective policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prevent climate change.

The United Kingdom might have a massive population of about 67.5 million, but it also ranks as the second-cleanest country in the world, with an EPI of 77.7. This score is attributed to the UK’s perfect scores for drinking water, sanitation, and pollution emissions.

Finland has an EPI of 76.5, a score boosted by the nation’s sanitation, drinking water and how it prioritises forest and wildlife conservation. Finland also devotes most of its resources to renewable energy and has very reduced heavy metals exposure.

Cleanest countries in the world 2024 [Nomad Capitalist]
In 2020, Malta ranked the 23rd cleanest country in the world. Surprisingly, with its beautiful beaches, rock formations, potable drinking water and nitrous oxide emissions, Malta in 2024, climbed up to the fourth cleanest country in the world.

In 2024, Sweden ranks as the fifth cleanest country in the world with an Environmental Performance Index (EPI) of 72.7. Sweden has sustainability as one of its major goals and hence has low carbon dioxide emissions. This country prioritises nature by preserving thousands of acres of forests, part of which earned it this position.

