Get a load of greatness in one photo.

On Saturday, a photo of Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka posing with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was posted on her official Instagram account. The photo was taken by author Eghosa Imasuen.

The photo was captioned with a very personal note where Chimamanda writes about how Soyinka inspires her.

While the account is run by her nieces, this seems to be a very personal post, as she signs the end with her initials, CNA.

She says:

"You are, for me, a guiding light:

Your courage. The ease with which you inhabit your skin, speaking your mind, unburdened by apology.

Your kindness and humour.

Your utter coolness.

The urgent, terse poetry of The Man Died, the exuberance of Ake; your faith in possibility, in adventure, in progress.

Yes indeed, ‘the mindless ones are neither the total sum nor the true face of humanity.’

Thank you, Prof."

So much greatness in one picture!