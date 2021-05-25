RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie launches new book 'Notes on Grief'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new book will be the renowned author's seventh publication.

Multiple award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has unveiled her latest book 'Notes on Grief' written in honour of her deceased father.

Adichie unveiled 'Notes on Grief' on her social media handles with news that it is already available to readers in the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

"It's profoundly bittersweet to see these lovely little books. I wish I had never had to write NOTES ON GRIEF and yet I am grateful to be able to honour my father, and my love for him, in this way. For grief is indeed about love; we who grieve are fortunate to have loved," Adichie wrote on Instagram.

Early reviews for the new publication are so far positive with it being described as an emotional tribute to a beloved parent.

The revered author lost her father in 2020 and announced the shocking demise of her mother weeks ago and months apart.

'Notes on Grief' will be Adichie's latest since 2017. She is renowned for novels such as 'Americanah', 'Purple Hibiscus', 'Half of a Yellow Sun' and the book-length essay 'We Should All Be Feminists' among others.

