A few weeks ago, Pulse Senior Editor, Ayomide Tayo spoke with American-born Nigerian photographer, Chi Modu.

The conversation was about his life, career and the key moments of his career; those moments the average Hip-Hop lover would pay a fortune to hear the intricate details of, as Chi Modu relives them behind a camera.

Now, the legendary photographer whose impact is felt more through his works than through his personality or figure has dropped a short film titled, “Uncategorized,” and it documents his love affair with Nigeria, from the passion of one who grew up admiring Nigeria from afar.

He, however, opens with the reasons for his decision to document the very overlooked aspects of Hip-Hop.

As he puts it, Chi Modu, “Sets out to humanize them (the ‘bad kids’ of Hip-hop). I’m always trying to get to the soul of the person. I want their eyes to tell you something about that human being.”

As Tayo wrote, Chi Modu is responsible for some of the most iconic pictures of top figures like Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Mobb Deep, Eazy-E, Dr Dre, A Tribe Called Quest, Nas, Common and many other rap luminaries.

So, it was no coincidence when Chi Modu again noticed that Nigerian pop culture and subculture stories were not being properly documented for a cogent visual experience. This short film documents the emerging Nigerian pop culture and subculture stories slowly but surely gathering pace for mainstream recognition through the eyes of youth.

As Chi Modu describes, “The youth are always pushing the envelope, it’s what they do; and that’s why it’s so important to give the youth life.”

The world renowned photographer describes the idea behind his new film, “The concept behind “Uncategorized” is taking the art to the people. Present your work to the people, let the people decide.”

As the video closes with mashed up excerpts of young Nigerians soaking up the delirium of youth in energy-infested atmospheres, Chi Modu claims he sees the youth as Santi's smash hit, "Rapid Fire" proves an apt soundtrack.