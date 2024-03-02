ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Chef Smith’s cook-a-thon attempt surpasses 700 hours

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In an extraordinary feat of culinary endurance, Chef Smith has captivated the world with a marathon cook-a-thon that has surpassed a staggering 700 hours.

Chef-Smith
Chef-Smith

He embarked on this culinary journey to break records, showcase his culinary prowess, and inspire food enthusiasts globally.

Recommended articles

Chef Smith's cook-a-thon commenced with an ambitious goal on February 1st to create an immersive culinary experience that would challenge his limits and captivate audiences worldwide.

Throughout this remarkable challenge, several celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, Kwaku Manu, SDK, and OB Amponsah, have made appearances at the Amadia Shopping Centre in Spintex to express their support for the chef's incredible feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event has unfolded in a public setting, allowing enthusiasts and onlookers to witness the evolution of Chef Smith's culinary creations in real-time from intricate appetizers to elaborate main courses and delightful desserts, the marathon has showcased a diverse array of dishes, revealing the chef's versatility and creativity.

Chef Smith is expected to wrap up his extraordinary undertaking on March 6, 2024.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chef Smith’s cook-a-thon attempt surpasses 700 hours

Chef Smith’s cook-a-thon attempt surpasses 700 hours

7 common necktie mistakes made by men & how to fix them

7 common necktie mistakes made by men & how to fix them

How to maintain your individuality while still in a relationship

How to maintain your individuality while still in a relationship

Reality Check: Your work colleagues are not your friends

Reality Check: Your work colleagues are not your friends

See how celebs glammed up for Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn’s wedding

See how celebs glammed up for Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn’s wedding

Men, never tell your woman these 5 things during an argument

Men, never tell your woman these 5 things during an argument

Why you should never remove wax from your ears

Why you should never remove wax from your ears

How to make kulikuli (adunlee) at home

How to make kulikuli (adunlee) at home

The Cod Wars: When Britain and Iceland went to war over fish

The Cod Wars: When Britain and Iceland went to war over fish

10 easy high-protein breakfasts to fuel your morning

10 easy high-protein breakfasts to fuel your morning

What to know about Japan's phallic festival for fertility and safe sex

What to know about Japan's phallic festival for fertility and safe sex

5 ways to unwind with wine

5 ways to unwind with wine

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yam balls

How to make the best yam balls in some very simple steps

Traveling tips for first time travelers [Britannica]

Here are some traveling tips for first-time travelers

Abele walls- Rozy's kitchen

DIY Recipes: How to make abele walls (Ghana ice cream)

Letitia Ky and her paintings [Instagram]

Why an Ivorian artist paints naked black women in sexual, grotesque positions