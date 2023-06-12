ADVERTISEMENT
Ekiti chef chasing Hilda Baci's record cooks for over 85 hours

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chef Dammy has cooked several meals including eba, beans with corn, amala, pounded yam, and rice.

Chef Dammy [Spirit Word Global Mission]
Chef Dammy [Spirit Word Global Mission]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house where Adeparusi is currently undergoing the cooking marathon in Ilupeju-Ekiti is being powered by a generator set since she started on Friday.

Residents of Ilupeju-Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area, have been experiencing epileptic electricity supply for many months before Adeparusi embarked on her quest.

Adeparusi's friends and colleagues daily storm the house to watch and give her moral support to break the record unofficially set by another chef, Hilda Baci, a few weeks ago.

Some of her colleagues who are students also sleep over at the location while others come to visit and return after enjoying music and various delicacies she is cooking.

NAN observed that Adeparusi is not looking weary or tired in her disposition, body language and not distracted by some negative comments about her quest by certain social media users.

It was also observed that three heavily armed military officers have been deployed to the house to safeguard her and her supporters from invasion of unwanted persons.

Also, cadets officers were deployed to the entrance of the building to ensure that orderliness is maintained as her cooking marathon progresses.

NAN also observed the presence of some journalists and social media practitioners covering every detail of the marathon.

As at the time of filing in this report, she has been able to cook several meals such as: eba, beans with corn, amala, pounded yam, rice among other delicious meals.

