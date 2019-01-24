Can Nigeria bring home the trophy?

The Young Chef Olympiad is an international culinary competition, supported by the Tourism Ministry of India. Now in its fifth year, this season of the competition promises to be even more intense with about 50 contestants from 50 countries around the world.

This year, Celebrity Mobile Kitchen (CMK) culinary school has been selected to represent Nigeria at the upcoming competition slated to hold from January 28- February 2 in India. The participating young chef to compete is Ayobami Salami Oluwatosin, paired with her mentor, the head chef of CMK, Chef Anselyn Ugochukwu Peace.

We spoke briefly to the key mentor, Chef Ugochukwu, in anticipation for the event, about plans and preparations.

Can you tell us a little bit about the competition itself and the institution you represent?

Young Chef Olympiad 2019 Indian with its 5th edition, is the biggest culinary competition in the world that gathers young culinary students from all over the world to compete. In this year's YCO, 50 countries are invited and CMK Culinary Art School Nigeria is included!

CMK Culinary Arts School Nigeria is one of the leading culinary school in Nigeria that provides standard international recognized program. We have to branches in Lagos and Port Harcourt. CMK culinary is overseen by Chef Anselyn Ugochukwu aka chefans [me] who is certified by the America culinary federation.

Was there a prior competition in Nigeria before you were selected?

No, there wasn't any, but our good work which has gotten international attention with international students from West Africa countries is the reason. [As] for the student chef representing us, there was an internal competition between our 2 branches where Ayobami emerged [winner].

How does it feel to be representing the whole country in a foreign country, amongst 50 other countries? Any pressure?

We feel great and proud that our good works and school has finally gained that huge global recognition , proving that food education has taken it full foundation in Nigeria starting from CMK culinary.

Not much pressure per say, we believe Abayomi representing Nigeria is fully equipped to compete and winning is sure. We also wish Nigeria government will give attention and support to culinary education and activities like this.

How exactly does the Mentor-Chef duo work at the competition? Will you also be travelling to India?

The chef mentor will be traveling as well, he is to provide moral support to the Competing chef before and after each challenge.

What are some of the specialties we should expecting?

Expect the trophy to come to Nigeria. Our Almighty Jollof rice will do the winning magic for us, we will literally sell the recipe to the world. There will [be] a huge display of skill, accuracy and fantastic presentation.

We wish all the best to Abayomi and the crew!