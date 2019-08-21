Check out these handy travel tips to pack and unpack this season

Before you head out, we have highlighted a few tips to help you make safe, secure and seamless credit/debit card transactions anywhere and everywhere. It does not matter if you are an ‘Ajala’ or a ‘JJC’, these tips will help you while you are in ‘the abroad’.

You should bookmark this page now! It’s full of gems that you would like to remember.

Pictures are important. After all, you have worked hard for that summer body. So take loads of selfies even with strangers…but not at the ATMs. Don’t allow any form of shoulder surfing and remember to cover the pin pad on POS/ATM when entering your PIN.

‘Stories that touch’ are so 2015! Ensure your card is activated and has sufficient balance, so you can avoid washing plates in obodo’yibo. Kick back, enjoy the meal and ensure a card terminal/POS is brought to your table at a restaurant or by going to the cashier to pay. Also, make sure you know the daily ATM withdrawal limit for your card. You do not want to be stranded in another man’s land!

Wear sun screen and sunshades but remember to ‘shine your eyes’. Do not use an ATM or POS terminal if you notice any suspicious activities or devices attached to them.

We know sometimes you prefer to be discreet and have your out of office read “…with no access to emails” but ensure your bank officer knows where you will be. This will avoid any issues while processing transactions if you’re overseas. Share correct phone numbers and e-mail address so the bank can contact you if necessary

If you lose your card or it gets stolen, or you notice any unauthorized transactions, contact your bank immediately. See why you need to have your bank officer’s phone number stored in your phone?!

Card payments are safer than cash. Look for the Visa logo at any point-of-sale terminal or ATM to ensure international payment cards are accepted. You can save a little more by ensuring that your card payments are made in the local currency of the country you are visiting. This gives you a competitive exchange rate.

You can always contact Visa Global Customer Care Assistance Services toll-free. The service is available in multiple languages. A list of local phone numbers is available at www.visa.com

Cheers to an amazing summer holiday! Stay safe!

