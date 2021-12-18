RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Check out some of the best foods to eat at night

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

Sometimes, we lay in bed while our minds are in the fridge. Late-night cravings are part of human wants. You try to fight it but find out you can't. So finally, after much hesitation, you get up from bed to the kitchen, where you stand for a while, contemplating what to eat.

Check out some of the best foods to eat at night [hsph.harvard]
You have heard about it and read in different places that eating at night is not suitable for your health, but you still go ahead anyway. Weight gain and stress are side effects of eating late, so it is not advisable to eat late, but if you must, below are some healthy options.

1. Turkey

Unless you are a vegetarian, you must probably love turkey. Not only is it delicious, but it is also rich in nutrients like protein. Turkey contains a nutritive compound called selenium that ensures the thyroid gland functions properly. In addition, the proteins in turkey make it an excellent food to eat at night because they promote tiredness and sleepiness.

2. White rice

White rice has no bran and germ because they have been removed due to processing. The removal of the bran and germ in white rice makes it low in fiber compared to brown rice. In addition, white rice contains many nutrients like folate, thiamine, and manganese, making it a perfect late-night meal.

3. Cheese and crackers

Crackers are a great source of carbohydrates, and cheese has tryptophan. These nutrients can help balance the sugar level in the body. When you take cheese and crackers together, it is rich brain food, and it facilitates melatonin production.

4. Fish

A great choice for non-vegetarians is fish, especially fatty fishes like tuna, salmon, and mackerel. These fishes have a significant amount of vitamin D. Vitamin D regulates the calcium in your body, so it is good for your skin, kidneys, and parathyroid glands. Fishes also contain Omega-3 fatty acids that have been proven to increase the amount of serotonin you produce and make you sleep better.

5. Warm cereal

Cereals contain a great deal of fiber, and oats have significant melatonin, which improves sleep. Before going to bed, a warm bowl of cereal and whole grains can help you sleep like a baby. Cereal contains little calories, and they won't keep you awake.

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu is a passionate content writer and copywriter.

